Majority of Congress leaders in Assam eat beef, alleges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, June 30 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress, alleging that more than 50 per cent of opposition party leaders eat beef and despite this fact, they have been protesting for cow protection.

Sarma told reporters here, “The Majority of Congress leaders eat beef regularly. At least 50 per cent of opposition leaders eat beef and sacrifice cows in the name of Qurbani during Eid. I am astonished how they can protest for cow protection. I guess they have no moral right to say anything about protecting cows.”

The Chief Minister also took a potshot at Congress MPs and MLAs for eating beef. He said, “I want to ask whether Rakibul Hussain eats beef or not. What about other Congress party leaders like Abdur Rashid Mandal, Rekibuddin Ahmed or Jakir Hussain Sikdar? They all eat beef, and now they have been talking about protecting cows, etc. This is absolutely unacceptable.”

Earlier in the day, CM Sarma claimed that nearly 1,500 cows were sacrificed during Eid in the Dhubri district; however, this fact was largely overlooked. He said, “There was a mass sacrifice of cows in the Dhubri district during Eid in the name of Qurbani (The ritual of animal sacrifice performed by Muslims). I have learned that around 1,450 cows were sacrificed. This was very painful, and I cannot accept that. Moreover, this mass sacrifice of cows was largely overlooked by media outlets, also.”

The CM alleged that there was not much discussion about the sacrifice of such a huge number of cows on social media platforms. “We must respect animals, and people should feel the pain after witnessing the mass sacrifice of cows,” he added.

Recently, more than 150 individuals have been arrested in connection with the communal unrest in Dhubri district following Eid celebrations. The tensions in Dhubri erupted after cattle remains were reportedly found near a temple during Eid al-Adha, sparking widespread disturbances and raising concerns over communal harmony in the sensitive border district.

"The mastermind has been identified. So far, over 150 arrests have been made, and investigations are progressing swiftly," the Chief Minister stated, emphasising the state government’s firm stance against those inciting communal violence.

--IANS

tdr/uk