Major train accident averted in West Champaran after track fracture, probe ordered

Patna, Feb 28 (IANS) A major railway accident was averted on Saturday morning in Bettiah, West Champaran district of Bihar, after a fracture was detected on the tracks near Kumar Bagh railway station.

The Bagaha–Patliputra Intercity Express, operated by Indian Railways, narrowly escaped a mishap when it was stopped as a precautionary measure near Kumar Bagh station. No casualties were reported, though the sudden halt triggered panic among passengers.

According to railway sources, around 9 km of track doubling work had recently been completed on this stretch. The newly laid track was inspected by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on February 18, following which train operations were permitted at a maximum speed of 120 kmph.

However, the reported fracture in the track within just ten days of clearance has raised serious concerns over construction quality and monitoring mechanisms.

The incident occurred when the Intercity Express was approaching Kumar Bagh station. Upon receiving information about a possible track fracture, railway authorities immediately halted the train. It remained stationary for nearly two hours while officials assessed the situation.

Railway engineers and senior officials rushed to the site and carried out a technical inspection. Emergency repair work was undertaken on the affected portion of the track, after which the train was cautiously allowed to proceed.

To minimise disruption, several other trains were diverted to alternate lines during the repair operation.

Passengers reportedly remained anxious during the halt, though railway personnel ensured their safety and maintained order at the site.

Local residents noted that the doubling work had been completed only recently and questioned how a fracture could develop so soon after inspection and approval.

Railway experts say track fractures can occur due to multiple factors, including sudden temperature variations, structural stress, construction defects, or use of substandard materials. The exact cause, however, will be determined after a detailed technical investigation.

Railway authorities have ordered a high-level probe to examine whether there were lapses in construction standards, inspection procedures, or routine track monitoring. Officials said strict action would be taken against any agency or personnel found responsible.

While swift action prevented a potential tragedy, the incident has once again put the spotlight on railway safety and infrastructure quality.

