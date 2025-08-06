Major tragedy averted as ceiling collapses at Kerala school on holiday

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 6 (IANS) A major tragedy was narrowly averted on Wednesday after the ceiling of an auditorium at Kodaly Government Upper Primary School in Thrissur collapsed -- fortunately, on a day when the school was closed due to heavy rains.

No students or staff were present at the school due to the holiday.

The incident occurred around dawn, when the gypsum board ceiling installed beneath a metal sheet roof crashed inside the auditorium where students typically assemble.

The ceiling was constructed just two years ago, in 2023, at a cost of approximately Rs 54 lakh.

According to local residents, structural issues with the school building had been flagged as early as a decade ago during its original construction.

They also revealed that two months ago, during heavy rains, the ceiling had shown signs of bulging and damage.

Despite repeated complaints, school authorities allegedly took no steps to repair or replace the ceiling, sparking strong criticism from the community.

Soon after the incident, ward members and panchayat officials arrived at the school to assess the situation.

The collapse has raised serious concerns over the quality of construction and oversight in public infrastructure projects, particularly those involving school buildings.

Parents and local leaders are now demanding an immediate inquiry into the construction and maintenance of the school auditorium.

Incidentally, this collapse comes a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the State Disaster Management Department to identify and report all structurally unsafe buildings across the state, particularly in schools, hospitals, and other public institutions, within two weeks.

The directive was issued during a high-level meeting convened to review the state’s disaster preparedness and infrastructure safety.

The main reason why Vijayan directed for action comes in the wake of the death of a 13-year-old student, Mithun, studying in Class VIII at Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kollam, which took place last month.

He was fatally electrocuted while trying to retrieve a slipper from the roof of a cycle shed adjacent to his classroom.

He slipped and came into contact with a low-lying three-phase power line, which led to the tragedy.

The cycle shed was reportedly constructed eight years ago, and live power lines were passing above the roof of the shed.

Then there was another incident at the Kottayam Medical College hospital when a lady who went to the toilet died when the block, which was reportedly closed, collapsed.

