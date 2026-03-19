Major rejig in Rajasthan bureaucracy; 34 officers transferred

Jaipur, March 19 (IANS) In a major administrative overhaul, the Rajasthan government has transferred 25 IAS and nine IPS officers, effecting significant changes across key departments.

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Senior IAS officer Alok Gupta has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Urban Development and Housing (UDH) Department. He has been relieved of his role as Chairman of the Pollution Control Board and will also hold additional charge as Principal Secretary, UDH, and Chairman of the Housing Board.

Ajitabh Sharma, who was serving as Principal Secretary, Energy, has been posted as Chairman of the Revenue Board, Ajmer.

Meanwhile, the charge of the Water Supply Department has been withdrawn from Akhil Arora, ACS to the Chief Minister.

Aparna Arora has been moved from the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to take over as ACS, Mines and Petroleum.

Shreya Guha, ACS, Rural Development, has been appointed Director General of the HCM Rajasthan State Institute of Public Administration (HCM RIPA) and Managing Director of the Rajasthan Financial Corporation.

ACS Praveen Gupta has been given additional charge of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department along with the Public Works Department (PWD). However, Tourism, Archaeology, and the Amer Development Authority have been taken away from his purview.

Rajesh Yadav has been appointed Secretary, School Education and Language Department, replacing his earlier role at HCM RIPA.

Hemant Gera has been shifted from Chairman, Revenue Board, to Secretary, Water Supply Department.

Neeraj K. Pawan, Secretary, Sports, has been transferred as Director General of the Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj Institute. His transfer comes amid ongoing discussions surrounding sports administration in the state.

Purna Chand Kishan (P.C. Kishan), who had been on Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) since December 29, 2025, following his return from central deputation, has now been appointed Secretary, Labour and Factories Department, along with additional charge as Secretary, Health Services (ECS).

In a significant move, Aarti Dogra has been entrusted with expanded responsibilities across the energy sector. Currently serving as Chairperson of state DISCOMs, she will now also serve as Secretary, Energy Department, and Chairperson of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam. The changes follow the transfer of Ajitabh Sharma.

Poonam, Divisional Commissioner of Jaipur, has been transferred as Secretary, Women and Child Development Department.

V. Saravan Kumar, previously Secretary, Science and Technology, has been appointed as the new Divisional Commissioner of Jaipur.

--IANS

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