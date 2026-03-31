Major narcotics crackdown in Jharkhand: 716 kg of ‘doda’ seized, three held

Ranchi/Palamu, March 31 (IANS) Jharkhand Police have seized over 700 kg of illicit ‘doda’--a raw material used in the production of opium -- in coordinated raids across Ranchi and Palamu, officials said on Tuesday.

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The police also arrested three alleged smugglers and recovered cash and a vehicle used in the operation.

The seizures were made as part of an intensified anti-narcotics drive being carried out across the state.

In Palamu, acting on a tip-off received by Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan, a special team led by DSP Rajiv Ranjan launched a late-night operation in the Manatu police station area. Around 12.30 a.m. on Tuesday, an SUV was intercepted during vehicle checking near the police station gate.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 216 kg of doda. Two persons -- Sanjeev Sharma, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, and Nizamuddin Rain from Garhwa -- were arrested on the spot. Police said the seized contraband is valued at approximately Rs 35 lakh in the illegal market.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the consignment had been sourced from Lawalong and Pratappur areas in Chatra and was being transported to Uttar Pradesh for sale at higher prices, indicating an inter-state trafficking network.

In a separate operation in Ranchi, police raided a house in the Namkum area following specific intelligence inputs about the storage of narcotics. The raid resulted in the recovery of around 500 kg of doda along with over Rs 2 lakh in cash. One person has been arrested in connection with the case and is being questioned.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the supply chain and dismantle the larger network behind the trade.

Investigators are also probing the possible involvement of "white-collar" operatives linked to the racket.

Officials added that one of the accused, Nizamuddin Rain, has a prior criminal record, with cases registered against him under the NDPS Act.

--IANS

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