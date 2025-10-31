Major Gen Bharat Mehtani is new Additional Director General of NCC Directorate

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (IANS) Major General Jagdeep Singh Cheema, Additional Director General of the NCC Directorate (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh), on Friday handed over the charge to Major General Bharat Mehtani, following his retirement after 37 years of distinguished service.

During his tenure, Maj Gen Cheema fostered a positive and cordial atmosphere in the office, inspiring his team to achieve exceptional results. His dedication and commitment to duty have been exemplary, and the NCC Directorate staff thanked him for his leadership.

Maj Gen Cheema, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy in Khadakvasla, has had a distinguished military career, including tenures as Defence Attache in the High Commission of India in Bangladesh and service in a UN Mission. He had also been Colonel Commandant, Regiment of Artillery (Group-IV), since August 1, 2024.

Maj Gen Mehtani, the new Additional Director General, brings extensive experience to his new role, having commanded an Infantry Brigade and Division in the Western Sector and served in various capacities. He has been awarded the GOC-in-Chief, Western Command Commendation Card for his distinguished service.

The outgoing and incoming officers exchanged traditional Baton and warm greetings, marking a smooth transition.

The Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh NCC Directorate in June had felicitated three NCC cadets and a girl cadet instructor (GCI) for successfully scaling Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. GIC Anamika Chaudhary of No. 2 Punjab R&V Squadron, Bathinda; Under Officer Padma Namgail of No. 2 Chandigarh NCC Battalion; and Cadet Kritika Sharma of No.1 Himachal Pradesh NCC Battalion in Solan were commended for their feat, showcasing courage, endurance and determination.

Jahan Kukkal and Padam Namgail from No. 2 Chandigarh Battalion NCC had attended a pre-Everest expedition at Mount Abi Gamin (7,335 m) and a winter training camp at the world’s highest battlefield ground, Siachen (base camp). Cadet Kukkal also successfully completed an expedition to Mount Kang Yatse II (6,250 m).

