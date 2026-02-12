Major boost to Badrinath, Kedarnath facilities as CM Dhami sanctions Rs 2.13 crore for helipad works

Dehradun, Feb 12 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Thursday, approved several major development projects aimed at strengthening pilgrimage infrastructure, improving facilities for the upcoming Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra-2026, upgrading educational institutions, and honouring a freedom fighter in Pauri Garhwal district.

In a significant move to enhance pilgrimage facilities, the Chief Minister approved Rs 2.13 crore for the expansion and improvement of helipad infrastructure at Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham.

Out of the total amount, Rs 1.74 crore has been sanctioned for the expansion of helipad platform and improvement of the approach road at the permanent helipad operated by Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) in Badrinath Dham under Joshimath block.

Moreover, Rs 39.40 lakh has been approved for safety-related works at the helipad located near Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam in Kedarnath Dham.

These upgrades are expected to improve connectivity, safety, and convenience for pilgrims visiting the revered Himalayan shrines.

With preparations underway for the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra-2026, Chief Minister Dhami has sanctioned Rs 4.60 crore for the development of parking facilities and rest houses at various key halts along the yatra route.

Major allocations include:

Rs 71.67 lakh for parking (capacity: eight four-wheelers) and a rest house at Shaheed Bhawani Dutt Inter College campus in Chopadyon (Tharali block).

Rs 1.14 crore for parking (63 four-wheelers and nine two-wheelers), two rest rooms, and toilets at Janata Inter College in Sarkot (Dewal block).

Rs 42.39 lakh for surface parking (37 four-wheelers and 48 two-wheelers) at Nauti (Karnaprayag block).

Rs 79.56 lakh for surface parking (94 four-wheelers) at Magoti (Narayan Bagar block).

Rs 64.23 lakh for surface parking (43 four-wheelers) at Kansuwa (Karnaprayag block).

Rs 5.51 lakh for temporary parking (89 four-wheelers) near Government Polytechnic at Kulsari along Tharali-Gwaldam Motor Road.

Additional approvals include:

Rs 33.65 lakh for permanent surface parking (30 cars) at Kanol village (Nandnagar block).

Rs 18.30 lakh for temporary surface parking (13 cars) at Aala village.

Rs 31.03 lakh for permanent surface parking (28 cars) at Ramni village.

These projects aim to ensure smooth traffic management, adequate parking, and better facilities for devotees participating in the grand Himalayan pilgrimage.

The Chief Minister has also approved Rs 2.03 crore for repair and maintenance works at Government Ashram Method Upper Primary School in Bidaura, and Government Ashram Method Girls' Upper Primary School at Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district.

For the Bidaura school, allocations include: Rs 83.99 lakh for boundary wall construction, Rs 33.75 lakh for hostel repairs, Rs 28.20 lakh for residential building repairs, Rs 24.21 lakh for teaching building maintenance.

Similarly, Rs 15.39 lakh and Rs 17.30 lakh have been sanctioned for various repair and maintenance works at the Government Ashram Method Girls' School in Khatima.

These initiatives are aimed at improving infrastructure, safety, and living conditions for students in residential educational institutions.

In a tribute to the nation's freedom struggle, Chief Minister Dhami approved the renaming of the Nodkhal–Malakot Motor Road (rural road) in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri Garhwal district after freedom fighter Mehtab Singh.

The move honours his contribution to India's independence movement and preserves his legacy for future generations.

