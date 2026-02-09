Maid held for stealing jewellery, cash; Delhi Police recover gold valued at Rs 30 lakh

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) A domestic help was arrested for stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh from the owner's house in Delhi's Dwarka, said police on Monday.

The accused, identified as Jyoti, was apprehended by a team from Police Station Dwarka Sector-23, and the stolen property was recovered from her possession.

Police said 190 grams of gold jewellery valued at around Rs 30 lakh, two silver coins worth about Rs 4,000, and Rs 18,000 in cash were recovered during the operation.

According to Dwarka District Police, the case was registered following a complaint received on February 1. The complainant, Amit Lochav, son of Ajay Pal Lochav, reported that gold jewellery and cash had been stolen from his residence, allegedly by his servant Jyoti.

Based on the complaint, FIR No. 30/26 under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Dwarka Sector-23 police station. The investigation was entrusted to Head Constable Mukesh (No. 329/DW).

A raiding team was formed under the supervision of the SHO, Dwarka Sector-23 police station. The team included ASI Karamvir (No. 227/DW), Head Constable Mukesh (No. 329/DW), HC Anil Kumar (No. 311/DW), W/ASI Bhagwati (No. 5515/D), and Constable Alka (No. 10234/DHG).

Acting on inputs from an informer, police learned that the suspect was residing in Village Issapur Kheda under Kapashera Police Station, Delhi. A raid was conducted at her residence, during which the stolen gold jewellery articles were recovered.

The recovered items included four gold bangles (about 80 grams), two gold bangles (kada) (about 50 grams), one gold chain (about 25 grams), one gold/platinum bracelet (about 20 grams), three gold rings (about 18 grams), one pair of gold earrings (about 5 grams), two silver coins (about 20 grams), and Rs 18,000 in cash.

The accused, Jyoti, wife of Nikka, a resident of Village Issapur Khera, Bamnoli, Delhi, aged 38 years, was arrested in the case. Police said the recovered property was seized as per legal procedure.

--IANS

jk/dpb