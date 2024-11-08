Maharashtra: PM Modi meets Jain saint Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj in Dhule

Dhule (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the esteemed Jain saint, Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb, on Friday in Dhule, Maharashtra, where he also addressed a public rally ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi praised the Jain saint's contributions to social service and spirituality.

"In Dhule, I met Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb. His dedication to social service and spirituality is commendable. He is also respected for his extensive writings," PM Modi stated.

Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb is a revered Jain saint and prolific author who has written extensively to promote the socio-cultural development of individuals and society. He has completed 55 years of Sayyam Jeevan (Diksha) and is blessed with the rare grace of goddess Saraswati. To date, he has written approximately 425 books in Gujarati and was awarded the Padma Bhushan by then-President Pranab Mukherjee in 2017.

Meanwhile, addressing the rally in Dhule, PM Modi criticised the Congress-NC alliance after it passed a resolution in Jammu and Kashmir's newly elected assembly by voice vote, opposing the revocation of Article 370 and advocating for the restoration of the region's special status. PM Modi described the move as a "conspiracy against Kashmir."

"As soon as Congress and the INDI alliance had the opportunity to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir, they began conspiring against Kashmir... Two days ago, they passed a resolution in the J&K legislative assembly to restore Article 370," he said.

He further ridiculed the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comparing it to a vehicle lacking wheels or brakes, and accused them of "misgovernance" and "exploiting" the people of Maharashtra.

"MVA's 'gaadi' has neither wheels nor brakes, and they argue over who will sit in the driver's seat. Their only purpose in politics is to exploit the people. When groups like the MVA form a government, they obstruct every government policy and development initiative," he asserted.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are set for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23.

—ANI