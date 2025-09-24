Maharashtra flood: No one will be deprived of assistance, assures Deputy CM Shinde

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced that no one will be deprived of assistance especially during the current crisis scenario that arose due to heavy rain and floods in Dharashiv district and other parts of the state.

However, he appealed not to do politics over the issue especially at a time when the people are hit hard by the nature’s fury. "They need to be helped on a priority basis," Shinde said.

He announced that Shiv Sena ministers and legislators will contribute their one month’s salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, saying that Shiv Sena has always stood firmly with the farmers during natural disasters and will never hesitate to help them.

Eknath Shinde, who visited affected villages from Paranda, Bhum and Kalam tehsils of Dharashiv district, said: “Affected villagers and farmers will be provided with temporary assistance soon. The aid will also be provided through Panchnama. The terms and conditions will be relaxed. No politics should be played in this. No one will be deprived of assistance. The criteria for assistance will be changed in cases where the soil has been completely eroded.”

“In Paranda tehsil of Dharashiv district, I visited the farms of the farmers in Shinde and Karale hamlets of Karanja village, which suffered losses due to heavy rainfall and assessed the situation there. Due to torrential rains, the Sina river is flooded, causing immense damage to local hamlets and settlements, with many homes filled with mud and silt. Additionally, the entire agricultural produce has been destroyed, and the soil in the fields has been washed away. Today, I listened to the grievances of the villagers here and reassured them that the government stands firmly by their side,” he said.

Shinde, who was accompanied by the Dharashiv district guardian minister, further stated that the government is currently focusing on the relief and rescue operations, adding that the people displaced by heavy rains and floods would be rehabilitated. He said that the affected people now need help and everyone should help in their own way.

“A natural disaster has struck and we should be patient during such crisis. As a government, we will stand firmly with the affected people who will be provided aid by the central and state government. After the Panchanama, the government will take a policy decision about the further financial aid once the severity of the damage is revealed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena came under criticism after the party brought aid material to Dharashiv with the party leaders' photos pasted on them.

Around 50 trucks with aid material privately procured by the party reached Dharashiv on Wednesday with photos of Deputy CM Ekanth Shinde and Dharashiv's guaradian minister Pratap Sarnaik.

--IANS

sj/pgh