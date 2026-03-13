Maharashtra Congress demands immediate cancellation of LPG price hike

Nashik, March 13 (IANS) Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Rs 60 LPG price hike, saying that the BJP government has pushed the common public into the deep abyss of inflation.

Read More

He further noted that the price hike is a result of the wrong policies of the Central government. Instead of “looting” the public by using war as an excuse, the government should immediately cancel this hike, he said.

Sapkal also demanded that the Prime Minister discuss the LPG price issue with all stakeholders and make a statement in Parliament.

He was speaking at a protest held in Trimbakeshwar against the gas price hike and shortage, where protesters raised slogans against the BJP government.

Due to the unavailability of commercial cylinders, small businesses, hotels and eateries are being forced to shut down, he said.

“The BJP-Mahayuti government in the state beats the drum about giving Rs 1,500 to ‘Beloved Sisters’ (Ladki Bahin), but on the other hand, they are looting these same sisters through massive inflation,” he noted.

During the protest, Sapkal visited a gas distributor’s office to assess the ground reality. He also interacted with women who had come to collect cylinders to understand their grievances regarding the shortage.

The women expressed deep anger over the price hike, stating that the BJP government has made “living itself expensive”.

Protests against the gas price hike and shortage were also carried out across various districts, including Nagpur, Pune, Thane, Wardha, Buldhana, Gondia (Tiroda), Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli, Dharashiv and Chandrapur (Rajura).

Meanwhile, Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar and former Assembly Speaker Nana Patole held a protest in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan, demanding the withdrawal of the price hike while holding symbolic gas cylinders.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday advised consumers to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel, and LPG as adequate stocks are available across the country.

No cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at any of the 1 lakh retail outlets by the Oil Marketing Companies. Adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available, and supplies are being maintained regularly, a senior Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry official said.

The official underlined that India currently has a refining capacity of around 258 MMTPA and is the fourth largest refining hub in the world. The country is self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel, and no imports of petrol and diesel are required to meet domestic demand. All refineries are currently operating at high levels, including some of them even above 100 per cent capacity.

--IANS

sj/pgh