Maharashtra ATS arrests engineering student over alleged links to JeM, ISIS

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 21-year-old engineering student, Ayan Sheikh, for his alleged links to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the proscribed global terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), officials said on Thursday.

Sheikh has been booked under Sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with Sections 152, 196, and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the Maharashtra ATS, one accused has been arrested for allegedly sharing terrorist propaganda material online, while two others are also under investigation.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding suspected online radicalisation linked to banned terror organisations, the ATS conducted searches at multiple locations across Mumbai. Following the raids, a case was registered under the UAPA, and Sheikh, a resident of the city and an engineering student, was taken into custody.

Search operations were carried out late Monday night at premises in Kurla, Govandi, and Shivaji Nagar. During the searches, officials seized several electronic devices, including a laptop and mobile phone, which have been sent for forensic examination. Investigators reportedly recovered what they described as a “digital roadmap” indicating deep and sustained engagement with extremist content and alleged links to banned organisations.

According to officials, Sheikh had come under the radar of security agencies for allegedly circulating extremist propaganda material on social media platforms and encrypted messaging applications. The ATS had received intelligence inputs about the dissemination of content linked to JeM and ISIS through online channels.

Preliminary examination of the seized devices revealed multiple audio and video clips allegedly linked to JeM chief Masood Azhar. Investigators found that Sheikh was active on encrypted messaging platforms, including Telegram, where extremist content was circulated in closed groups. Several chat records allegedly indicated attempts to promote terrorist recruitment and radicalisation.

Officials claim that Sheikh not only shared extremist material but also attempted to influence and recruit others. He is also suspected of being involved in efforts to facilitate funding for extremist activities, though investigations into financial transactions are ongoing.

The ATS further stated that Sheikh allegedly tried to radicalise two other young men, both engineering students and his close associates. He is said to have added them to Telegram groups where JeM and ISIS propaganda was shared. During coordinated raids in Govandi and Kurla, investigators found that while the two youths had accessed extremist material shared by Sheikh, they were not actively involved in any terror-related activities. Their statements have been recorded as part of the investigation.

During prolonged interrogation, Sheikh allegedly disclosed details of suspicious conversations with foreign handlers and individuals linked to banned terror groups. These communications reportedly took place through encrypted messaging platforms and involved several foreign nationals and alleged facilitators believed to be part of sleeper cells and recruitment networks.

Officials noted that digital evidence suggests the presence of multiple youth from different Indian states participating in such encrypted groups. These groups allegedly exchanged extremist content, radicalisation material, and guidance on recruitment strategies. Authorities are now analysing digital footprints to map influence networks, identify individuals vulnerable to radicalisation, and trace possible operational links to local sleeper cells.

Critical digital evidence and communication records have been shared with agencies in other states to facilitate coordinated investigations and prevent potential recruitment efforts at the grassroots level.

In addition to examining Sheikh’s online activities, the ATS is scrutinising his financial transactions and digital trail to uncover any funding or logistical channels supporting extremist operations.

Sheikh is scheduled to be produced before a special court in Mumbai on Friday, where the ATS will seek his police custody for further interrogation and evidence collection. Officials indicated that further arrests in connection with the case are not ruled out.

