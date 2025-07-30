Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar directs effective implementation of ‘Manhole to Machinehole’ scheme

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asked the administration to effectively implement the ‘Manhole to Machinehole’ scheme in a serious bid to do away with the practice of manual scavenging.

Under the scheme, drains, sewer lines, and septic tanks will be cleaned using mechanised equipment. The scheme includes procurement of cleaning machinery, modern vehicles, and emergency response sanitation units.

Ajit Pawar, who chaired the meeting to discuss the issues concerning sanitation workers, said the scheme is being implemented by the urban development department with an approved funding of Rs 504 crore.

He said that an additional 100 crore was sanctioned in the Monsoon Session of 2024–25 and disbursed to the department by March 31, 2025.

Procurement of robotic units, cleaning equipment, and emergency vehicles has also begun. He directed that maintenance of these vehicles for three years and training of sanitation workers for operating them must be ensured by the respective agency.

The meeting on Wednesday came days after Ajit Pawar had told the state assembly during the monsoon session that the government will implement a time bound programme to completely stop the manual scavenging and cleaning drains and severe lines across Maharashtra by replacing it by machines.

He had also assured the House that the government will make available necessary funds.

“Under the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Shram Safalya Awas Yojana, dwelling units are provided free of cost and on ownership basis to the eligible heirs of conservancy workers post their retirement or in the event of death while in service. At present, the benefit is extended only to sanitation workers who have completed 25 years or more of service,” said Ajit Pawar.

He directed the Urban Development Department to prepare a proposal to reduce this service requirement from 25 years to 20 years and present it before the Cabinet.

"The state government resolution issued based on the recommendations of the Lad-Page Committee must be implemented by all municipal corporations and councils at the earliest. Failure to comply will attract strict action," he warned.

He further instructed that every municipal corporation and council must submit a detailed report to the Urban Development Department regarding the number of sanitation workers currently employed in their jurisdiction.

--IANS

sj/pgh