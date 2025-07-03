MAHAPREIT should prioritise and complete projects: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed that Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT), a subsidiary company, should prioritise and complete long-lasting projects by considering future challenges.

A review of various projects of Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT), which comes under the Mahatma Phule Backward Class Development Corporation of the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Minister of State Madhuri Misal, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar and others were present on the occasion.

The meeting reviewed the progress of several projects including the Thane Cluster Development Project, Software Technology and Data Centre Project, PM Awas Yojana under Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation, Slum Rehabilitation Project, Rooftop Solar Project for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Solar/Hybrid Projects with NTPC Green, solar energy projects being set up in joint partnership with NTPC Green, NIRL, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), District Cooling System Project, setting up of a solar project in the premises of the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur, establishing an Integrated Command and Control Centre for Pune Municipal Corporation, redevelopment of Mahalaxmi Temple and surrounding area.

The Chief Minister stated that slum rehabilitation projects should be completed at a faster pace. Instead of working across all sectors, expertise should be developed in specific sectors, and work should be focused only on those specific areas, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Asimkumar Gupta, Principal Secretary K.H. Govindrajan, Principal Secretary of the Finance Department Saurabh Vijay, Principal Secretary of the Tourism Department Atul Patne, Principal Secretary of the Social Justice Department Dr. Harshdeep Kamble, Managing Director of MAHAPREIT Bipin Shrimali, Director Vijay Kalam Patil, Managing Director of Mahatma Phule Corporation Babasaheb Beldar and others were present.

--IANS

sj/dan