Mahagathbandhan’s joint press meet after infighting draws sharp jibes from NDA leaders

Patna, Oct 23 (IANS) The long spell of dispute and divide that clouded the bonding and bonhomie between two key allies of Mahagathbandhan -- Congress and RJD -- is set to end with all the alliance partners holding a joint presser on Thursday. The presser, which comes on the last day of withdrawal of nominations, has triggered a series of barbs and jibes from NDA leaders.

The Grand Alliance is set to hold a joint press meet in the city and is set to clear the air on all the doubts and apprehensions regarding their seat-sharing arrangement.

However, the poster of the grand alliance has kicked up a fresh row, with the BJP and JD(U) taking potshots over Tejashwi Yadav taking centre stage in the poster. This also marks a deviation from the alliance’s campaign blitz as both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav jointly helmed the 16-day-long Vote Adhikaar Yatra, seeking to galvanise voters against the Nitish-led dispensation.

Both BJP and JD(U) leaders are taking jibes at Mahagathbandhan’s poster mounted at the press conference venue, which only features Tejashwi Yadav and has no mention of Rahul Gandhi or any other alliance party leader.

Posting a photo of the poster on its X handle, Bihar BJP wrote, "The massive infighting within the Grand Alliance has now become public. First, Rahul Gandhi did not accept Tejashwi as his face. Now, Tejashwi has removed Rahul Gandhi from the poster. This poster itself is the announcement of the breakup of the Grand Alliance."

BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok, in a sarcastic critique, said, “The elder Yuvraj will visit Bihar after returning from Colombia, while the younger prince is already here. "Yuvraj", who took money from China, will sit with the "Yuvraj" accused in the Land for Jobs case today. Both corrupt individuals are out on bail, and today, they will discuss Bihar's development.”

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar questioned the crude joke that is being played out in the name of the alliance.

“The total number of assembly seats in Bihar is 243, and the number of Grand Alliance candidates is 255. Only Tejashwi Yadav can understand this arithmetic,” he said.

Questioning the poster at the press conference, he said, “There is only a picture of Tejashwi Yadav; where are the pictures of the other constituent party leaders? Why are the leaders of the constituent parties not there?

