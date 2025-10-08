‘Mahagathbandhan is unbreakable, we will form govt’: Mukesh Sahani

Patna, Oct 8 (IANS) Amid ongoing confusion over seat-sharing arrangements within the Mahagathbandhan ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani on Wednesday said that everything is fine within the alliance and declared that the Mahagathbandhan is unbreakable and will form the next government in Bihar.

Speaking to IANS, Mukesh Sahani said, “Everything is fine in the Mahagathbandhan. No party has any alternative now. We must align ourselves with the party that follows Lalu Prasad Yadav's ideology. Whether it’s the VIP, Congress, or RJD, everyone must listen to the voice of the people. Sacrifices must be made in the interest of building a developed Bihar, one that reflects Lalu Prasad Yadav’s vision. We are united and will form a strong government in Bihar together. If we truly want to develop Bihar, we must work collectively. The Mahagathbandhan is unbreakable. We will form the government.”

On the issue of seat sharing, Sahani said, “The seat-sharing arrangement will be finalised by tomorrow afternoon or the day after tomorrow morning. Around 90 per cent of the work has already been completed. Congress leaders are currently in Delhi and are expected to return by tomorrow. We have already begun sending our candidates to their respective constituencies to prepare for the elections.”

When asked about reports suggesting that Mahagathbandhan allies are reluctant to accept him as Deputy Chief Minister, Sahani responded, “If some people are unwilling to accept Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister, does that mean Bihar will function without a Chief Minister? If Tejashwi becomes CM, I can be the Deputy CM. The majority determines who takes these positions. The BJP itself has said I would make a good Deputy CM, and if the largest party recognises my importance, it proves that wherever Mukesh Sahani goes, that side forms the government.”

Meanwhile, the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results being declared on November 14.

Addressing media persons, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, described the Bihar elections as “mother of all elections”.

“We want to assure Bihar voters that not only will the elections be exemplary and smooth, but also the most peaceful due to a special focus on maintaining law and order,” he had said.

The 2025 Assembly elections are the first to be held in the eastern state after the purification of the electoral rolls under a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which yielded a final voters’ list with 7.43 crore electors, including 14 lakh first-time voters.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar also shared details and the timeline of the SIR held after a gap of 22 years, saying that the final electoral roll has been given to all political parties.

“The window for requesting corrections in the electoral rolls is open till 10 days before the filing of nomination papers by candidates for the upcoming elections,” he said.

The CEC also shared the poll panel’s plans to counter any form of “fake news”, especially on social media, at the district level to counter misinformation.

He also announced that each of the 243 constituencies will have its individual observer, unlike the earlier arrangement of one observer being responsible for more than one seat.

The announcement of Bihar Assembly election dates comes just a day after the poll panel’s delegation concluded its review of election preparedness in the state, meeting with representatives from all major political parties and assessing logistical arrangements.

The term of the current 243-member Bihar Assembly ends on November 22, which means the elections must be conducted before that date. The 2020 Bihar Assembly elections were held in three phases.

Sources indicate that the schedule has been carefully planned to avoid overlapping with major festivals like Diwali and Chhath, which fall between October 18 and October 28. This consideration aims to ensure smooth polling and maximum voter turnout.

The 2025 elections are expected to be a high-stakes contest between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal(United), and the opposition coalition known as the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress.

Adding a new dimension to the race is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which is positioning itself as an alternative force in Bihar politics.

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2020, the National Democratic Alliance secured a majority with 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan won 110. The RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats. That election was notable for being the first major electoral exercise conducted after the Covid-19 pandemic, with voter turnout recorded at 56.93 per cent.

This year, the Election Commission has introduced changes to improve the voting experience. Each polling booth will now serve 1,200 voters instead of 1,500, and the number of booths will be increased across the state. A total of 90,000 polling stations will be set up by the poll panel.

--IANS

jk/dan