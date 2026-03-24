Maha trapped in superstition, corruption, crime: Congress

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Congress Legislative Party Leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on the MahaYuti government during last week's motion debate, citing the collapse of law and order, rising atrocities against women, the drug menace, and the spread of superstition.

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He expressed his outrage, stating that the prestige of progressive Maharashtra has been tarnished by this government and that "democracy is being murdered" in the state.

Wadettiwar alleged that in the progressive state of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar, charlatans like self-styled godman Ashok Kharat are committing heinous crimes like rape.

He pointed out that Kharat had purchased land precisely where the Nashik Kumbh Mela Ring Road project was planned, suggesting collusion with officials. Wadettiwar demanded an inquiry into IPS, IAS, and Revenue Department officials, accusing Kharat of amassing wealth by exploiting public sentiment.

"It has been 12 years since the Anti-Superstition Act was passed, yet strict regulations for its implementation have not been framed," Wadettiwar noted.

He recalled Narendra Dabholkar's struggle for this law, arguing that if strict rules had been in place, such self-styled godmen would not have flourished.

He also questioned police efficiency, noting that while Kharat was caught, the culprit behind an acid attack on a sixth-grade girl remains at large.

He further demanded the harshest punishment for a preacher involved in the assault of a 17-year-old girl in Sangamner.

Wadettiwar accused the government of pressuring the police and providing political asylum to criminals. He asked: “When sitting ministers claim they were assaulted by police, it's clear there is a gang war within the government. If police can grab a minister's collar, who will the common citizens look to for protection?”

He suggested that if the ministers had any self-respect, they would have resigned.

He also highlighted the lack of action against officials involved in the Antarwali Sarati lathi-charge and those who allegedly assaulted ministers.

According to Wadettiwar, crimes against women have increased by 23 per cent, with the number of reported crimes reaching 108,000 in 2025.

He questioned the Home Department's silence on the egg donation (oocyte) racket exploiting poor women in Thane and Palghar.

He added that cities like Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur are in the grip of narcotics.

He noted a trend where hydroponic weed is being grown in balconies and air-conditioned environments, drawing educated youth toward crime for "easy money".

The Congress leader claimed the state is "dripping with corruption", citing the Rs 156 crore school uniform tender and a "35 per cent commission" culture in infrastructure projects. He alleged that criminals receive "clean chits" once they join the BJP.

Wadettiwar concluded: “An MLA from the ruling party claims 35 per cent commission is given to workers. Who provides this commission? Even their own MLAs are admitting to this 35 per cent commission-driven administration.”

--IANS

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