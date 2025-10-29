Maha State Manufacturing Mission will be launched on lines of National Manufacturing Mission: CM Fadnavis

Pune: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the state government will launch Maharashtra State Manufacturing Mission on the lines of the Centre’s National Manufacturing Mission.

He also declared that a world-class ‘Global Frontier Technology Institute’ will be established in the state. He was speaking at the ‘The Road to India AI Impact Summit 2026’ conference organised by NITI Aayog on the topic 'Reimagining Manufacturing: India's Roadmap to Global Leadership in Advanced Manufacturing.’

Fadnavis further stated that Maharashtra will lead the country in the field of advanced manufacturing, for which the state's manufacturing mission will be launched.

The state has prepared a Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision, and transformation in the manufacturing sector is also a part of it.

“Advanced manufacturing will be promoted, and due to this, a major transformation will be seen in this sector. While attracting other countries to India, necessary facilities will have to be created for this. By doing so, we can attract those with excellent and creative intelligence. Maharashtra has formed a task force under Ease of Doing Business and has decided to make 100 improvements under it,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that Maharashtra has become the data centre capital of the country, adding that Pune is a city of manufacturing and technology.

“The state government has decided to create a quantum corridor between Pune and Mumbai. Navi Mumbai is a data centre city, and an innovation city is going to be built between Pune and Mumbai. EduCity is also being established, and 12 best global universities will be included in it, out of which 7 universities have come,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that while keeping Maharashtra at the forefront in the manufacturing sector, India will be made a global hub of advanced manufacturing.

Thanking the NITI Aayog for publishing a roadmap for the manufacturing sector in Pune, the Chief Minister said that Pune is witnessing advanced technology in this sector.

“We will have to move forward with new thinking for the development of the manufacturing sector. Frontier technology is necessary for that. It is necessary to strengthen our position in the global competition with new technology and also face a new revolution,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that today, the three pillars of AI, quantum computing and semiconductors have greatly affected every sector.

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subramaniyam said that no country can develop without the manufacturing sector, saying that there are many changes happening in this sector in the world.

“Maharashtra is ahead in the country in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). However, continuous work is required to remain ahead. Pune has great importance in the manufacturing sector,” he said.

Subramaniyam said that in the last annual budget, it was announced to launch the 'National Manufacturing Mission', adding that work is underway in line with that, and it will be launched soon.

“The emphasis will be on bringing the same transformation in our country as other advanced countries have brought about in the manufacturing sector,” he added.

Subramaniyam said that Pune has a good ecosystem for the manufacturing sector, and Pune is a leader in many sectors, like the automobile industry and, information technology industry.

He appealed to the state government to also start the state's manufacturing mission, and for this, Pune should become a centre of frontier technology. He expressed expectations that Frontier Tech Industrial Park and residential complexes for workers should also be set up.

