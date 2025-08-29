Maha signs MoUs for Rs 34,000 crore to generate 33,483 jobs: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Friday signed 17 MoUs for the proposed investment of Rs 34,000 crore, which will generate 33,483 jobs.

These MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Industries Minister Uday Samant.

The investment includes sectors, including electronics, steel, solar, electric buses and trucks, defence and related industries.

The MoUs have been signed for investment in North Maharashtra, Pune, Vidarbha and Konkan.

“The government is committed to ensuring that investors have a smooth and easy experience in Maharashtra. We will not just stop at signing agreements, but the state government will be with the investors as a partner at every stage of the investment,” said the Chief Minister.

He made special mention of the one-stop concept of ‘Maitri Portal’. He said that the government is making efforts to get land, permits and other approvals for industries promptly.

Referring to energy-related decisions, the Chief Minister said that a five-year multi-year tariff has recently been approved in the state, and electricity rates will be reduced year by year.

“Earlier, electricity rates used to increase by 9 per cent every year, but now electricity rates will be reduced. This will be a big relief for industries.”

He further said that the state government has adopted a policy of keeping the investment life cycle in the industrial sector stable and budgeted. He expressed the belief that this will increase the confidence of investors.

On August 19, the state government signed 10 MoUs with an investment of Rs 42,000 crore for solar industry projects and data centres. The proposed investment is expected to create more than 28,000 jobs.

“Maharashtra is emerging as the ‘Data Centre Capital’, and ‘Solar Energy Integration Capital’. Many companies are coming into this sector, and a big revolution is also going to happen in the manufacturing sector,” claimed Fadnavis.

He also claimed that the strategic agreement signed with the UK has opened new doors, and more investment is coming into India.

“This is a sign of the trust of investors in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” said the Chief Minister.

He had informed that important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and two strategic agreements have been signed for various investments, which will attract an investment of Rs 42,000 crore in the state and create more than 28,000 jobs.

--IANS

sj/dan