Maha: Row in Assembly over NCP (SP) MLA’s remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj​

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad on Monday sparked a major controversy in the Legislative Assembly while speaking on the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill‑2026. During his speech, he cited various historical instances.​

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An uproar erupted when he made a specific reference to the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

​Following the heated exchange, Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed Awhad to express regret, after which the MLA apologised to the House.​

Shiv Sena ministers Shambhuraj Desai and Dadaji Bhuse, along with BJP minister Nitesh Rane, took an aggressive stance after Awhad’s remarks. Desai demanded that the statement be expunged from the House records. Due to intense protests by BJP and Shiv Sena MLAs, the proceedings were briefly adjourned.​

When the session resumed, Speaker Narwekar again instructed Awhad to apologise, which he did. Despite this, BJP minister Nitesh Rane, MLA Yogesh Sagar, and Shiv Sena minister Dada Bhuse demanded his suspension. The Speaker noted that Awhad had already complied with the directive to express regret.​

Speaking on the Bill, Awhad opposed its intent, claiming it undermines the Constitution. He said he opposed forced conversions but argued that the first conversion in the country was performed by Lord Buddha. He added that if the Bill were applied retrospectively, historical figures such as Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavir Jain, and Basaveshwara would have faced imprisonment.​

He emphasised that Babasaheb Ambedkar enshrined the right to freedom of religion in the Constitution, and bringing such a Bill in Maharashtra violates those constitutional values.​

The controversy peaked when Awhad specifically mentioned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during the discussion. Minister Shambhuraj Desai strongly objected, saying Awhad’s claims were unheard of and demanded they be struck from the records. Presiding Officer Sanjay Kelkar advised Awhad to focus on the Bill rather than debate history.​

Minister Dadaji Bhuse accused Awhad of insulting the deity of Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He alleged that Awhad was engaging in “appeasement politics” and questioned why he did not speak against practices such as polygamy in other communities if he was discussing social reforms. He demanded a nationwide apology.​

Speaker Rahul Narwekar said it is a matter of great regret for any member when their words are expunged. He formally directed Awhad to apologise for his remarks concerning Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Following the directive, Awhad expressed regret and apologised.​

--IANS

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