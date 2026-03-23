Maha Oppn seeks stern action against Ashok Kharat, ministers, officers protecting self-styled godman

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Opposition parties, including the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), on Monday strongly demanded that high-ranking officials and ministers who supported the Nashik-based self-styled godman and fraudulent "Baba" Ashok Kharat — who caused havoc in the name of religion — be named as co-accused and face strict action.

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The issue was raised by Congress Legislative Party leader, Vijay Wadettiwar, through an adjournment motion in the state Assembly that also demanded the resignation of ministers and officials concerned and action against them.

Although Speaker Rahul Narwekar rejected the adjournment motion, he allowed Wadettiwar to speak about the issue.

Wadettiwar stated that the sexual exploitation of women by a self proclaimed astrologer Ashok Kharat is a matter of serious concern.

“In Maharashtra, a state that prides itself on a legacy of progressive thought, the current market of superstition and the political and administrative protection it receives, is a matter of great shame. Ashok Kharat, who claims to be an incarnation of 'god' and misleads people under the guise of astrology, has over 100 offensive videos surfacing. Such fraudulent figures are tarnishing the image of Maharashtra,” he said.

He further stated that shocking information has emerged that three high-ranking officials held a meeting at a hotel to ensure no action was taken against Kharat. Revenue and police officials were reportedly trying to prevent his arrest.

Wadettiwar noted that the case involves not just the fraudster, but also IAS, IPS, and Revenue Department officers.

He remarked that it is a "misfortune of democracy" that officials and ministers who take an oath on the Constitution are seen bowing at the feet of such fraudsters.

"Merely appointing an Special Investigation Team will not quiet this matter. The resignation of the concerned ministers and the suspension of the involved officers is essential,” he commented.

Wadettiwar demanded examination of the Call Detail Records (CDR) of all accused and suspected officers, and formally charging ministers and individuals in constitutional posts who provided social prestige to this fraudulent baba and immediate suspension of officers found protecting the accused.

Former Speaker and Congress MLA, Nana Patole, also demanded stern action against Kharat and others. The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, Bhaskar Jadhav, stated that the Kharat controversy is a major blow to the progressive state of Maharashtra and the government should not spare anyone involved in this case.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the government has already ordered a probe and assured action against the fraudulent godman Kharat.

--IANS

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