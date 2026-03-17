Maha Guv directs universities to submit quarterly reports​

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) For the first time after assuming office, Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of State Public Universities Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday interacted with Vice‑Chancellors through video conferencing from Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. ​

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The Governor asked Vice‑Chancellors to improve their national rankings and to set periodic targets to achieve them.​

To increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio of students in universities, he emphasised that institutions should strengthen their outreach with schools and motivate students to pursue higher education. ​

In this regard, he instructed universities to undertake innovative initiatives under the ‘School Connect’ programme and stressed that they should adopt out‑of‑the‑box approaches while implementing it.​

He said the ‘Swayamsiddha’ initiative, launched to enhance women’s empowerment and employability through skill education, is very important and should be implemented seriously by universities. ​

The Governor added that Lok Bhavan would review the implementation of both ‘School Connect’ and ‘Swayamsiddha’, and universities must submit quarterly reports on these initiatives.​

He also said universities performing exceptionally well in these initiatives may be considered for awards such as medals or trophies. Successful initiatives undertaken by universities would be replicated in other institutions as well.​

The Governor further said he would soon hold detailed discussions with all Vice‑Chancellors. In his introductory remarks, the Governor’s Secretary Prashant Narnaware provided information regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy, national rankings of universities, women’s empowerment, the Swayamsiddha initiative, skill development, and the ‘School Connect’ programme.​

Meanwhile, a 17‑member group of senior military and civil service officers from India and friendly countries, currently undergoing training in Economic Diplomacy at the National Defence College, called on Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Lok Bhavan during their study tour of Maharashtra.​

The delegation included Brigadier‑level officers from the Indian Navy, Air Force, and Army, as well as officials from the Revenue Service. Senior military officers from Russia, Oman, Indonesia, Nigeria, Nepal, and Tanzania also comprised the delegation.​

The group was led by Major General Harkirat Singh, Senior Faculty at the National Defence College.​

--IANS

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