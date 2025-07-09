Maha govt will not impose censorship on films: Minister

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar in the state council said that the state government will not impose any kind of restrictions or censorship on films apart from what is directed by the censor board.

He clarified that the state's film policy is being prepared soon, and experts in the film sector will participate in it.

Shelar was replying to the calling attention motion raised by MLC Parinay Phuke, who demanded that the government impose restrictions on the negative portrayal and defamation of political leaders in cinema.

He said, "Whether it is Marathi or Hindi films, we have a tradition of portraying political figures, leaders, public representatives, and politics in films. Often it is negative as well as positive."

The minister named a number of Marathi movies which depicted politicians as central characters over the years.

"The total number of censored films in 2024-2025 is 15,444 across all languages, and this number is increasing. Some films portray political leaders in a positive light," he said, giving box office collections of a number of films based on real-life political characters.

He implied that the maturity of the audience can be gauged given the films released on the lives of political leaders in the past and their box office.

"While giving a censor certificate. Movies are examined on various criteria. Therefore, if someone is defamed in a movie, there is a facility to complain about it, and the censor certificate can be cancelled. Also, we have laws that can take action against the defamatory movies and related parties as per the law. Therefore, no other type of censorship or restrictions can be brought," he said.

