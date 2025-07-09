Maha govt to urge Centre to enact law for regulation of online lottery, games: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Amid the rising menace of online lottery and games, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a written reply told the state Council that the Maharashtra government will request the Centre to enact a law to regulate them, as no specific laws prevail right now.

However, the Ministry of Union Electronics and Information Technology had released the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 on April 6, 2023.

On a question raised by member Chitra Wagh, CM Fadnavis, who holds the Home Department, said that youth are attracted to online gaming due to lust for money and because of advertisements.

One suicide was reported because of an online game in Nashik rural in 2021, one in Gondia in 2023, one in Pimpri Chinchwad in 2024 and two murders and one suicide in Dharashiv district in 2025.

From 2022 to 2025, a total of 11 offences have been registered comprising one in Navi Mumbai for duping money in 2025 and one in Nashik.

CM Fadnavis said that awareness campaigns have been carried out via social media and other platforms by the Maharashtra Cyber Department.

During 2017-19, a total of 3,253 police officers and personnel have been trained in modern ways of detection of cyber offences.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis in the state Council announced the suspension of the Sambhajinagar District Child Development Officer after Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve aggressively raised the case of harassment and atrocities against minor girls in a hostel in the cantonment area of Sambhajinagar District.

Danve said that the installation of CCTV in the girls' rooms of the said hostel was very disturbing, adding that this matter was related to the District Child Development Officer and since the Child Welfare Committee is a quasi-judicial body, it has nothing to do with this matter.

“Ten complaints had been filed with the District Child Development Officer so far regarding the incident. However, since he ignored these complaints, the District Child Development Officer should be held responsible for this matter and be dismissed,” demanded Danve.

“The National Commission for Women also took serious note of this and instructed the police administration and the concerned administrative officers to take action. But what was the State Women's Commission doing before this matter came to light?” he asked.

Taking serious note of the submission made by Danve, the chief minister announced the suspension of the Sambhajinagar District Child Development Officer.

--IANS

sj/rad