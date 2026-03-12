Maha govt to mull demand for rehabilitation of first floor slum dwellers in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday informed the state Assembly that discussions will be held with the chief minister and deputy chief ministers over the demand to consider first-floor slum dwellers for rehabilitation under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) schemes in Mumbai.

He was responding to questions raised by several members that many residents in Mumbai have been living on first floors of slum structures for decades, and excluding them would make the goal of a slum-free Mumbai difficult to achieve.

Under the existing rules, only structures on the ground floor are recognised and numbered for eligibility under SRA projects, Minister Desai said, replying to the discussion during Question Hour.

"If any change, such as considering 'one plus one' structures, is to be made, the matter will have to be discussed with the chief minister and both deputy chief ministers. After placing the factual position before them, the department (urban development, headed by Dy CM Eknath Shinde) will take further action as per the directions given," he said.

On concerns about builders allegedly entering into agreements with first-floor occupants despite the policy not recognising them, Minister Desai said such agreements are not legally enforceable if they are contrary to existing law.

"Ignorance of the law cannot be an excuse. If agreements are executed in violation of the law, they are non-binding," he said, adding that if specific details are submitted to the government, the department will examine the matter.

During the discussion, Speaker Rahul Narwekar intervened and directed that the suggestions made by members about the inclusion of first-floor occupants be taken on record and placed before the government while considering the issue.

Minister Desai said the government will present the situation and the views expressed by members before the chief minister and deputy chief ministers and try to complete the process at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Minister Jaykumar Gore today informed the Legislative Council that formal action has been initiated against the Sarpanch of Khed Gram Panchayat in Satara district following reports of significant irregularities in local developmental projects. The question was raised by member Shashikant Shinde through a half-hour discussion notice under Rule 92.

According to Minister Gore, an initial inspection conducted on January 28, 2023, flagged inconsistencies in several developmental works.

“On March 2, 2023, the Block Development Officer ordered an enquiry by Extension Officers. A committee of Deputy Engineers was appointed to conduct a technical evaluation of the projects. On May 5, 2023, the committee’s report revealed that 12 projects in Khed Gram Panchayat were executed without sanctioned budgets, technical approvals, or the mandatory tendering process,” he said.

Following a meeting with the District Collector, a re-enquiry was conducted to verify the extent of the malpractice.

“As a result of these findings, the Chief Executive Officer has placed the Village Development Officer under suspension. Formal Disqualification Proceedings against the Sarpanch have commenced under the Gram Panchayat Act. The proposal for further action has been forwarded to the Divisional Commissioner, and the first hearing has already taken place,” he said.

Minister Gore assured the Council that the Divisional Commissioner would be instructed to resolve the case within the stipulated timeframe and ensure that all those responsible face strict legal consequences.

