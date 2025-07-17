Maha govt to implement self-redevelopment scheme for co-op housing societies

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister Pankaj Bhoyar on Thursday said that the government is taking concrete steps to enable registered cooperative housing societies in the state to self-redevelop their buildings in Mumbai and also in the rest of the state.

The minister also assured of the government’s support to promote self redevelopment of housing societies in the state.

He was replying to a short discussion under Rule 97 moved by Hemant Patil, Anil Parab, Niranjan Davkhare, Prasad Lad, Praveen Darekar, Sachin Ahir and other members in the state council.

“Self-redevelopment is not just a scheme, it is the fulfilment of the common man's dream towards home. The government's job is to give concrete form to concepts and the government is moving in this direction,” he remarked.

Bhoyar clarified that a government decision was issued on September 13, 2019, to enable registered cooperative housing societies on government and private land to carry out self-redevelopment and implement the scheme.

For the successful implementation of this scheme, the Darekar Committee has submitted a report to the government two days ago which will be presented in the next session.

Bhoyar said that about 15 housing societies like Nandadeep, Shwetambar, Navrang, Chitra, Ajitkumar, Abhilasha, Rakesh came together and self-redeveloped. He said that people got 925 square feet flats instead of 400 square feet , which is a big success.

He said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has implemented a single window scheme on May 18, 2023 and has planned a process for approving permits within 30 days.

The decision of the Revenue Department has been implemented on July 14, 2023 for registering agreements for just Rs 100.

Efforts are also underway to establish an independent authority for this and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is positive about this. For this, a proposal has been made to reduce the interest rate and provide a subsidy of 4 per cent , so that loans will be available at a rate of 7 per cent instead of 11, he added.

Minister Bhoyar said that Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank will be the nodal agency in the state for the self redevelopment of housing societies scheme while Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank will be the nodal agency for Mumbai.

He said that the government is making efforts to make floor space index (FSI) more attractive by accepting the suggestion. He also announced the government’s resolve to implement the concept of self-redevelopment not only in Mumbai but also in the entire state. He added that the state government will follow up with the Centre for redevelopment of land owned by the central government.

