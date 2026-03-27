Maha govt regularises residential encroachments up to 2011, excludes Mumbai​

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Friday released a government resolution (GR) to regularise residential encroachments that existed as of January 1, 2011, and are currently used solely for residential purposes. ​

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The government hopes to resolve the housing issues of lakhs of poor and needy families in the state. ​

According to the GR, this decision applies to the entire state, except for the Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts. ​

Residential encroachments up to 500 square feet will be regularised at no cost. For the remaining area, only 10 per cent of the prevailing market value will be charged as the occupancy price.​

Encroachments on riverbeds, canals, grazing lands (Gairan), public roads, forests, cemeteries, playgrounds, or lands reserved for schools and hospitals will not be regularised under any circumstances. ​

The government has decided to provide alternative housing through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to families affected by these categories.​

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the government’s stance is that no needy family in the state should be without shelter. ​

“We have provided relief to lakhs of families by regularising encroachments up to January 1, 2011. This will bring stability to their lives. A review of this progress will be conducted every three months,” he stated.​

The minister said the primary objective of this decision is to reach the last person in society to achieve the ‘Housing for All’ policy and the ‘Developed Maharashtra 2047’ goal. ​

Special committees have been established under the chairmanship of District Collectors, Sub-Divisional Officers, and Tehsildars to implement this scheme. This eliminates the need for various separate government approvals, as these committees will make the final decisions.​

“A 17-member committee under the chairmanship of the Guardian Minister exists at the district level, and committees will be established at the Assembly constituency level under the chairmanship of respective MLAs. A comprehensive system is being prepared to handle eligibility, terms and conditions, area limits, fee structures, implementation procedures, application deadlines, verification, and the execution machinery,” Bawankule added.​

He further said land will be granted as ‘Occupant Class-2’ in the joint names of husband and wife. A maximum of 1,500 square feet will be regularised in both rural and urban areas. Encroachments exceeding the limit will be demolished. ​

“All residential encroachments up to 500 square feet are completely free. If a portion of the house is used for business, 25 per cent of the market value will be charged. A fee of Rs 1,000 will apply for land registration up to 1,000 square feet. Voter ID, an electricity bill, or a property tax receipt prior to January 1, 2011, will be valid. Proof of residence for the last year is mandatory,” he said.​

However, Bawankule clarified that under no circumstances will the encroachment of a person who is not a citizen of India be regularised. ​

The implementing officers must ensure this is strictly enforced. Instructions have been issued to file a police complaint if such encroachments are found.​

--IANS

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