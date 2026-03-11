Maha govt orders SIT probe into Jalgaon land acquisition scam

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday announced in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Divisional Commissioner Pravin Gedam, will conduct a high-level probe into alleged large-scale irregularities in land acquisition for National Highways and other projects in Jalgaon district.

Read More

The Minister clarified that the committee will include two IAS officers and one IPS officer to ensure that the criminal aspects of the case are thoroughly investigated. The announcement came during discussion on a 'Calling Attention' motion moved by MLA Mangesh Chavan, who highlighted the suspicious role played by various government departments.

The Minister acknowledged that the scope of the case is vast, involving not just the Revenue Department, but also National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Stamp Duty Department, Land Acquisition Office, Land Records (Bhumi Abhilekh) and Local Talathi offices. "It is essential to investigate where the discrepancies occurred—from the initial entries to the preparation of final awards. This committee will scrutinise the compensation awards of nine different villages," he stated.

The Revenue Minister noted that while the government managed to stall the compensation payouts in time, the criminal intent behind the act remains a priority for the investigation.

"Fortunately, the compensation for land acquisition has not been distributed yet; we stopped it in time. Therefore, there has been no financial loss to the state exchequer. However, was there an 'attempt' to defraud the government? Were project maps altered to benefit specific individuals? The SIT will investigate all these aspects and submit its report to the House within three months," he said.

During the discussion, MLA Mangesh Chavan and other members alleged the existence of a deep-rooted "nexus".

Chavan pointed out that attempts were made to claim heavy compensation by planting orchards on lands officially registered under the names of the Central Government or the President.

"This is a massive syndicate. We demand that the guilty officials should not just face an inquiry but must be suspended and booked under criminal charges," Chavan urged.

--IANS

sj/svn