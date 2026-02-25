Maha govt forms task force to study digital addiction among children

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) In response to the rising concerns over digital addiction among children and its adverse effects, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced the appointment of an expert Task Force comprising educationists, psychiatrists, child counsellors, technology experts, management consultants, doctors, legal experts, and senior government officials.

State Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar informed the Legislative Council that a comprehensive report on the matter will be submitted before the commencement of the next Assembly session.

The announcement came during a "Calling Attention" motion raised by MLCs Niranjan Davkhare and Sanjay Kenekar, who highlighted the growing risks of social media addiction among youth and minors.

Other legislators, including Pravin Darekar, Chitra Wagh, Bhai Jagtap, and Uma Khapre, participated in the discussion, questioning whether the government plans to set age limits for gaming apps and social media, and if restrictions will be placed on digital advertisements targeting minors.

Minister Shelar stated that written directives were issued on February 2, 2026, to Virendra Singh, Principal Secretary of the IT Department, to form this task force.

"There are approximately 4 crore children under the age of 18 in the state, with nearly 3 crore below the age of 15. Their mental and physical health is a matter of serious public importance," he remarked.

He further added that a committee comprising members from both houses of the legislature would be formed to deliberate on the issue.

The Task Force is mandated to conduct an all-encompassing study on several factors including child protection and digital safety, impact on mental health, education, and overall development, balanced and responsible use of digital platforms, cultural, family, and gender-specific differences in usage, disparity between rural and urban scenarios and across all income groups, economic impacts and productivity and review of existing national and international frameworks for digital safety, said the minister.

Citing a study by the organisation Responsible Netism, Minister Shelar pointed out that India ranks first globally in mobile game downloads.

With the global gaming market valued at over $200 billion, Maharashtra’s domestic industry is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2027. The study reveals that 'Gaming Disorder' is rising sharply across both urban and rural Maharashtra. Data from five centers in the state shows that 3 out of every 10 clinical cases involve gaming addiction. Furthermore, an 'Internet Dependency Scale' survey in schools found that 40% of children suffer from moderate to severe gaming addiction.

Minister Shelar stated that while the authority to enact central laws lies with the Union Government, which is already treating the matter with gravity, the recommendations from Maharashtra's Task Force regarding legal amendments will be formally communicated to the Centre.

The state also plans to encourage games that stimulate intellectual growth through organised competitions.

