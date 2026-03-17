Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde meets PM Modi in Delhi; slams Oppn for 'politics over war'

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and accused the Congress and the Shiv Sena-UBT of triggering panic by spreading rumours of fuel and gas shortages.

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He warned that such misinformation only benefits black marketers and hoarders.

He compared the current Opposition tactics to their behaviour during 'Operation Sindoor', alleging that their statements are often used by Pakistani media to target India.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde launched a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties.

He described the act of "politicising a war-like situation" as unfortunate and anti-national.

"It is deeply regrettable that some are spreading false propaganda in India to create headlines in Pakistan. For Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, it was always 'Country First, Politics Later'. We are moving forward with those same values," Deputy Chief Minister Shinde said.

He added that the discussions with Prime Minister Modi primarily focused on the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, domestic security, and various development issues concerning Maharashtra.

Reiterating the Shiv Sena's unwavering stance as an NDA ally, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde assured the Prime Minister that Shiv Sena stands firmly with the Central government's decisions during this global crisis.

He updated PM Modi on the successful return of Maharashtra residents, who were stranded in Kuwait, Dubai, and Muscat, due to the escalating tensions in the Gulf.

He expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's diplomatic efforts, noting that India's strong relations with Gulf nations ensured the safe passage of two Indian oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

He also said that detailed deliberations were held regarding ongoing developmental projects and administrative matters in Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde also lauded the unopposed election of Shiv Sena Spokesperson Jyoti Waghmare to the Rajya Sabha.

Describing Jyoti Waghmare as highly educated and rooted in the struggles of the poor, Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that the former would effectively represent the common man's voice in the Parliament.

He also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his Parliamentary office.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Piyush Goyal.

--IANS

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