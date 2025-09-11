Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar reviews functioning of SARTHI and Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Amid the ongoing protests for the Maratha and OBC reservations in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday, emphasised that every scheme implemented by the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation must reach the rightful and deserving beneficiaries in society.

He directed that these schemes be executed in a transparent and result-oriented manner so that the maximum number of beneficiaries can avail their benefits.

He also reviewed the functioning of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training, and Human Development Institute (SARTHI).

The Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation promotes Maratha youth self employment scheme through providing guidance and training along with capital assistance.

On the other hand, SARTHI works to improve the social, economic, and educational development of the Maratha, Kunbi, and related communities by providing research, skill development, capacity building, and guidance to students, entrepreneurs, farmers, and women for self-employment and overall upliftment.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawar directed that there should be no hurdles in the process of granting scheme benefits, and the selection of genuine beneficiaries must be done carefully so that timely financial assistance can be provided.

Highlighting that the schemes of the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation encourage youth in business, industry, and entrepreneurship, Deputy CM Pawar noted that these initiatives create more self-employment opportunities and drive economic progress in the state.

He urged the administration to ensure visible results at the grassroots level through effective implementation.

"The primary objective of the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation is to provide self-employment opportunities to educated unemployed youth from economically weaker sections. For this purpose, schemes such as Individual Loan Interest Subsidy Scheme, Group Loan Interest Subsidy Scheme, and Group Project Loan Scheme are implemented. These schemes must be carried out effectively and transparently, with proper dissemination of information to the needy," Deputy CM Pawar said.

He instructed that wide publicity of these schemes should be ensured so that more beneficiaries can avail them.

During the meeting, he also reviewed the initiatives of SARTHI, which include student skill development, scholarships, competitive exam training, research, Swadhar Yojana, overseas scholarships, and hostels.

He stressed that skill development and training should be prioritised for the bright future of students and assured that there would be no shortage of funds for children's education and growth.

--IANS

sj/khz