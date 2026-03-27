Maha CM warns of action in Narhari Zirwal video row

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday warned of appropriate action if an alleged video involving Food and Drug Administration Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Narhari Zirwal with a trans woman is found to be authentic.

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The Chief Minister’s statement comes after the opposition hit the streets demanding Zirwal’s resignation, significantly heating the political atmosphere.

“If this video is found to be authentic, appropriate action will certainly be taken,” Fadnavis told reporters here. He said Zirwal had personally called him after the video surfaced.

Regarding his conversation with the minister, Fadnavis stated that Zirwal contacted him by phone and claimed the video had been created by splicing together three or four different clips.

Zirwal insisted the matter should be investigated.

Fadnavis said he advised him to file a formal complaint immediately so the video could be verified.

“We will investigate the exact truth of the entire matter. Based on the findings, I, along with his party leader Sunetra Pawar, will take an appropriate decision,” he added.

A few days ago, Zirwal faced criticism after a clerk in his office was embroiled in a bribery case.

Addressing this, Fadnavis noted: “Regarding the previous incident, a full investigation was conducted, and no link to Narhari Zirwal was found. However, the videos that have surfaced in the current case are extremely serious. It is essential to verify their authenticity. If they are real, action will follow.”

The opposition has launched a scathing attack following the circulation of the alleged video involving the minister and a trans woman.

Opponents claim the person in the video is indeed Zirwal and are demanding his immediate resignation from the cabinet.

While Zirwal spoke to the Chief Minister, an official public statement from him is still awaited.

Similarly, there has been no official statement from Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar or the party regarding the ongoing controversy.

Zirwal is an MLA from the Dindori constituency in Nashik district, representing the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Reports suggest the video currently going viral may be from seven months ago.

--IANS

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