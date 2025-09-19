Maha CM directs administration to reduce number of licenses for setting industries

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, directed the administration to reduce the number of licenses required for setting up new industries in the state and save time as a part of further improving the ease of doing business.

He chaired the meeting to review the present status of ease of doing business in the state.

"Our state is the one that attracts the highest foreign investment in the country. Reforms are being made to convert this investment into industry in a short period of time. The licenses required for setting up new industries should be reduced and time should be saved," he directed.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the 'Ease of Doing Business’ policy is being implemented to create a prosperous industrial Maharashtra.

"By implementing the reforms in this, Maharashtra should create a 'best model' for starting new industries. The Urban Development Department should develop an online system based on artificial intelligence for building construction permits required by industries. After applying for a construction permit as per the rules, the concerned person should get the construction permit through this system after completing the necessary documents. This system should be implemented on an 'auto system' to save the time of the applicant," he added.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said several permits required for industries are related to many departments.

"In such a case, arrangements should be made to issue all the relevant permits in a single application. Care should be taken that the entrepreneur does not have to apply again. Arrangements should be made so that industries in the green category in terms of pollution will not need to obtain various permits for the next few years. After a given period, regulations should be issued by issuing permits," he added.

He also said that many licenses for industries are issued at the district level.

"In this, coordination of the relevant departments at the state level should be increased for fast issuance of licenses by the district administration," he added.

"Emphasis is being placed on increasing industries by creating an industry-friendly environment in the state. Due to these reforms, more and more investments will come to the state and industries will start growing. This will make it possible for all concerned to achieve our goal of a $1 economy. Therefore, the reforms being introduced by the agencies should be implemented seriously. The entrepreneurs should be assured that Maharashtra takes the shortest time in the country to start a business," he said.

