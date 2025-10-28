Maha cabinet clears Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision document

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday cleared the Vision Document of Viksit Maharashtra-2047, and cleared the revised cost of over Rs 3000 crore for the new broad gauge railway line Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad.

The cabinet also cleared the formation of a Viksit Maharashtra Vision Management Unit (VMU) under the leadership of the chief minister for the implementation of the vision document.

Fadnavis said the final document will be prepared by seeking opinions and responses from the citizens of the state and analysing them based on Artificial Intelligence.

In the vision document for Viksit Maharashtra 2047, about 16 concepts at the state and district level have been determined, while 100 initiatives have been finalised under progressive, sustainable, inclusive and good governance.

Fadnavis told reporters that government departments have received responses from nearly 7 lakh stakeholders, and thereafter, this document has been prepared.

“The vision document has aims and objectives of 2030, also of 2035 when the state will complete 75 years of its formation and also of 2047 when Viksit Bharat is being developed. The roadmap has been prepared, and the cabinet today gave approval for this plan. It will soon be published,” he added.

On October 20, Fadnavis on at the Advisory Committee meeting had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dreamed of a fully developed India in the centenary year of independence in 2047.

Maharashtra will not lag anywhere in fulfilling this dream, and Maharashtra's 'Vision Document' will definitely be helpful for that.

Fadnavis said that the draft document of a Viksit Maharashtra is a historical document, and it should be used while making any plans and policies in the future.

“This 'document' will enable Maharashtra to compete not with the states but with the world. This entire draft should be converted into a video from which the citizens can understand it readily,” he added.

“The agencies should henceforth create a mechanism for accepting proposals based on artificial intelligence for proposals coming for approval. If there are shortcomings in the proposal, they should try to remove them based on artificial intelligence in advance, which should save a lot of time. The department will have to take action only to check the accuracy of the work done by artificial intelligence. The Urban Development and Revenue departments should complete this action at the earliest. LLM (Large Language Model) should be created to do effective work based on artificial intelligence,” said the Chief Minister.

In addition, Fadnavis said the cabinet also cleared the revised cost of over Rs 3000 crore for the new broad gauge railway line Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad and additional funding as per 50 per cent share of the state government.

He added that the Centre would provide 50 per cent funding project, which will be quite crucial for further increasing connectivity to pilgrim centres like Solapur and Tuljapur.

Further, in order to streamline the government’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment to maintain Maharashtra’s preeminence, the state cabinet approved the expansion of the sub-department of Protocol under the General Administration Department.

Approval was given for the extension of the designation of Secretary (Protocol, FDI, Diaspora Affairs and Outreach).

In addition, approval was also given for the creation of three new departments, namely Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), International Relations (Outreach) and Diaspora Affairs and the necessary posts for these departments.

The cabinet also approved to amend the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, and the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Towns Act, 1965 to give a six-month time limit for candidates contesting on reserved seats in general or by-elections for these local and civic bodies for the submission of a caste validity certificate.

Similarly, the cabinet approved issuing an ordinance for providing a one-month time limit to submit a casts validity certificate after being elected to reserved seats in general or by-elections of Gram Panchayat, Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti.

The cabinet also cleared the establishment of the District and Additional Sessions Court and Civil Court Senior Level Court at Shirpur in Dhule district. Apart from this, there will be a Government Prosecutor's Office. It also approved the necessary posts and expenditure provisions for both of these decisions.

--IANS

aj/dan