Maha Assembly rocks by attack on Sambhaji Brigade founder Praveen Gaikwad

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday was rocked by an attack on Sambhaji Brigade founder Praveen Gaikwad by a group of people at Akkalkot in Solapur district, citing insult to the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Brigade.

Those who were involved in the attack claimed that naming the organisation merely Sambhaji Brigade, excluding Chhatrapati, was an insult to the warrior, and it would not be tolerated.

Gaikwad has already condemned the attack, terming it a cowardly act and alleging that it was an attempt to finish him as he has been advocating the progressive thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahatma Phule, Rajarshi Shahu and B.R. Ambedkar.

The issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who said that Gaikwad was fatally attacked, dragged out of his car, and his face was blackened. He claimed it was an attempt on Gaikwad’s life.

“Gaikwad was brutally attacked by a worker of a political party with a criminal background. He is charged with possession of a pistol; he has served time in jail for killing his cousin. Strict action should be taken against him,” said Wadettiwar.

He asked, “Were there any intelligence inputs about the attack on Gaikwad? Why was there no police security at this event?”

Wadettiwar said that Gaikwad is working fearlessly, and this cowardly attack has been made on him. He demanded that strict action be taken against those involved in the attack.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened and told the Assembly that the police have already arrested the accused and assured that appropriate action would be taken.

“I myself have taken complete information about this case. The fact is that these accused carried out this attack, asking why they kept the name Sambhaji? Why didn’t they keep the name Chhatrapati Sambhaji? They created an argument and threw ink on him. The police immediately reached there. The police requested Gaikwad to file a complaint. Although he was not ready, the police registered a complaint. The accused were immediately arrested. They have not been released yet. Action will be taken under appropriate sections of the law,” said Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad told reporters that there was an attempt on his life, saying that moral responsibility lies with the Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The attacker belongs to the BJP. No action will be taken against him. The sections that should have been imposed on him have not been applied. I still face a threat, but I will not seek police protection. I have faith in the Bahujan Samaj, Sambhaji Brigade. I will resign from Sambhaji Brigade the day anything happens to me," he announced.

"We have the idea of establishing social equality, brotherhood and humanity. Since 2014, the struggle is on between the ideology of Manusmriti and caste supremacy, that is, progressive and reactionary ideas,” claimed Gaikwad.

