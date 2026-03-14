Madurai airport declared international airport; Centre says move will boost connectivity, regional growth

Chennai, March 14 (IANS) In a major boost for southern Tamil Nadu, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday officially notified Madurai Airport as an international airport, fulfilling a long-standing demand from the Tamil Nadu government and residents of the region.

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The decision follows the Union Cabinet’s approval on March 10 to elevate the airport’s status, paving the way for expanded international air connectivity from the historic temple city.

Announcing the development, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said the upgrade would significantly improve air links between Madurai and global destinations while strengthening the city’s role as a major hub for education, healthcare, tourism, and commerce in southern Tamil Nadu.

“The declaration of Madurai Airport as an international airport will open new opportunities for international connectivity and economic growth. Several airlines have already expressed interest in expanding international operations from the airport,” the minister said.

Madurai, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in India, is widely regarded as the cultural capital of Tamil Nadu. The city attracts millions of domestic and international visitors each year, particularly pilgrims who visit its renowned temples and religious centres.

According to an official release from the Civil Aviation Ministry, upgrading the airport’s status will enhance regional connectivity, promote tourism and trade, and stimulate economic development across the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

The government also noted that Madurai’s expanding industrial ecosystem and its growing reputation as an educational and healthcare centre make it well-positioned to benefit from improved international air links.

The international status is expected to facilitate direct flights to destinations in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other regions with strong travel demand from Tamil Nadu. Improved connectivity could also help the city attract foreign investment and boost the export potential of industries in and around Madurai.

Officials pointed out that the airport’s new status would make it easier for international pilgrims and tourists to access some of the most prominent religious sites in the region. These include the famed Meenakshi Amman Temple, Koodal Azhagar Temple, Tiruparankundram Murugan Temple, Palamudhircholai Murugan Temple, and the sacred pilgrimage centre of Rameswaram.

The development has been widely welcomed by local industries, tourism stakeholders and political leaders, who believe that international recognition for Madurai Airport will accelerate economic growth and strengthen the region’s connectivity with the rest of the world.

--IANS

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