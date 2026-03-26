Madrasa teacher found dead in Jharkhand’s Dumka hotel, woman companion detained for questioning

Dumka (Jharkhand), March 26 (IANS) Tension gripped Dumka, the sub-capital of Jharkhand, on Thursday after a madrasa teacher was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room within the Nagar police station limits of the city, officials said.

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The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Sadiq Hussain Ansari, a resident of Sakrikitta Rampur under Boarijor police station in neighbouring Godda district. He was employed as a teacher at a madrasa in the district.

According to police, Ansari had checked into a hotel near Dumka’s Dudhani Tower Chowk along with a woman. The incident came to light on Thursday morning when hotel staff alerted the police after finding him unconscious in the room. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent to Phulo Jhano Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the deceased and the woman were in a personal relationship. The woman, who was present in the room at the time of the incident, has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

In her statement, she has told police that Ansari’s health suddenly deteriorated shortly after they returned to the room following a meal.

She said he began to writhe in discomfort and later became unresponsive. Assuming he had fallen asleep, she said she did not initially raise an alarm, but informed hotel staff when he remained motionless for a prolonged period.

Police said they are probing the matter from all angles, including natural causes and possible foul play. They said CCTV footage from the hotel is being examined, and the deceased’s family has been informed.

The officer in charge of the police station said the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received.

The police are also trying to find out the reason behind the woman’s visit to Dumka.

--IANS

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