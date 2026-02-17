Madhya Pradesh tables third supplementary budget of Rs 19,287 crore for 2025-26 in Assembly

Bhopal, Feb 17 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday presented the third supplementary budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the State Assembly, providing additional funds totalling Rs 19,287.32 crore to meet emerging requirements and strengthen key sectors.

Read More

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda tabled the Third Supplementary Estimates, which include Rs 8,934.03 crore in revenue provisions and Rs 10,353.29 crore in capital provisions.

A significant allocation of Rs 4,700 crore has been made under the Narmada Valley Development Department for various irrigation schemes and projects, underscoring the government's priority on enhancing agricultural infrastructure and water security.

The Energy Department receives Rs 2,630 crore for short-term loans to state power companies to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and operational stability.

In urban development, the Department of Urban Development and Housing has been provided Rs 1,569 crore as grants to local bodies based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, along with Rs 248 crore for million-plus cities and Rs 370 crore for short-term loans to departmental institutions.

The Public Works Department gets Rs 1,337 crore each for land acquisition compensation and for rural roads and other district roads, besides Rs 225 crore for bridge construction and upgradation and Rs 125 crore specifically for large bridges.

The Labour Department has been allocated Rs 615 crore for the Chief Minister's People's Welfare Sambal Scheme, aimed at supporting vulnerable sections. Under Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment, Rs 600 crore is earmarked for the Chief Minister's Meritorious Students Scheme and Rs 120 crore for the Shiksha Sahayak Scheme.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion receives Rs 1,250 crore for the Investment Promotion Scheme to attract industries and boost economic growth.

Other notable provisions include Rs 1,650 crore under the Finance Department for managing old and new market loans, Rs 1,388 crore under Commercial Tax for transfers among various funds, Rs 321 crore and Rs 140 crore under the Minerals Department for the District Mining Fund and Mineral Surcharge Transfer Scheme respectively, and Rs 300 crore each under Water Resources for dams and related works and under Public Health Engineering for the Jal Jeevan Mission and National Water Resources Mission.

Smaller but targeted allocations cover Rs 100 crore each for the Chief Minister's Discretionary Grant under General Administration and for funds from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund under the Revenue Department, Rs 161 crore for interest payments on the Compensatory Afforestation Fund under the Forest Department, Rs 605 crore for grants against stamp duty collection under the Panchayat Department, and Rs 213 crore under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises for incentive and business investment promotion schemes.

This supplementary budget reflects the government's focus on balanced development across agriculture, energy, urban infrastructure, education, welfare, and industry while addressing fiscal obligations and disaster preparedness.

The move comes during the ongoing budget session, which also saw the presentation of the Economic Survey and is set to continue with debates on the annual budget for 2026-27.

--IANS

sktr/uk