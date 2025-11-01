Madhya Pradesh need a 'fresh direction' for growth, says Kamal Nath on state's 70th Foundation Day

Bhopal, Nov 1 (IANS) Extending his greetings to the citizens of Madhya Pradesh on its 70th Foundation Day on Saturday, veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that "a fresh direction" is needed for industrial and economic growth of the state.

On this occasion, the former Chief Minister in a statement said, "Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the country. Cultural diversity and natural varieties are its identity. Now the time has come when Madhya Pradesh has to think afresh in the direction of industry and employment as well."

Kamal Nath, who has been active in Madhya Pradesh's politics for more than 45 years (since 1980, 24 years after the state was founded), said that since its establishment on November 1, 1956, Madhya Pradesh has always played an important role in foodgrain production for the entire country.

He said, "Credit for this achievement goes to more than eight crore citizens of Madhya Pradesh."

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath also spoke on Madhya Pradesh's economic condition and mounting debt.

"It is very necessary that we raise our gross state domestic product (GSDP) to such a level that the Madhya Pradesh becomes a developed state," he said.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in statement issued on this special occasion, has highlighted the efforts and achievements of Madhya Pradesh under his leadership since January 2024.

Chief Minister Yadav said that starting from Ujjain in March 2024, the BJP-led state government launched an investment drive that reached Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Narmadapuram and extended further to Mumbai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, the UK, Germany, Japan and Dubai.

"Madhya Pradesh is undergoing a remarkable transformation powered by investment, innovation and employment. Over the past two years, the state has achieved historic progress in industry, agriculture, dairy, energy, environment and social empowerment," he added.

The state is celebrating its 70th Formation Day under the theme "Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh" from November 1 to 3.

Chief Minister Yadav will inaugurate the event and release the Union government's 'Vision 2047' document, outlining priorities across critical sectors.

The main event will take place at the Lal Parade Ground from 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

On the opening day of the 70th Formation Day on Saturday, 500 artists will showcase performances depicting the life of Lord Krishna, followed by a drone show featuring 2,000 drones, and a live concert by popular singer Jubin Nautiyal.

Tribal artists will present traditional dances, including Bhagoria, Karma, Pardhoni and Gangore.

The event will conclude with a grand fireworks display on Saturday evening.

--IANS

pd/khz