Madhya Pradesh: Mother dumps four minor daughters in well, hangs herself

Bhopal, March 12 (IANS) A heart-wrenching incident in Madhya Pradesh's Khamaria village under the Kesli police station area has left the local community in disbelief. A 30-year-old woman, identified as Savita Lodhi, allegedly murdered her four young daughters by throwing them into a deep well before taking her own life by hanging.

The horrific act occurred on Thursday when Savita reportedly pushed her children -- aged between a few months and seven years — into a well located in a nearby field belonging to a villager, Harpal Ghoshi.

The eldest daughter was just seven years old, while the others were even younger. Due to the well’s depth and water level, all four girls drowned instantly.

Police officials said that after committing the act, Savita returned home and ended her life by hanging herself from a tree.

Upon receiving information, a police team from Kesli police station and the Tada outpost rushed to the spot, officials said.

They launched a rescue operation and recovered the bodies of the four girls from the well. Savita’s body was found hanging nearby.

All five bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact causes and timings of the deaths.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called in to collect evidence from the scene, including the well and the house.

Senior police officials also visited the site to oversee the investigation.

Authorities are questioning Savita's husband and in-laws to ascertain possible motives behind the incident.

However, the police have appealed to the public not to speculate and assured that every aspect -- including mental health history, family dynamics and any external pressure -- will be thoroughly investigated.

Community leaders have called for immediate counselling support for affected families and greater awareness about mental health in rural areas, where such services remain limited.

Experts believe that across cities and villages, a silent mental health crisis has been unfolding.

Stress, financial strain, loneliness and social pressures tend to push many people to the edge, often without support.

Sadly, families and communities frequently notice distress only after tragedy strikes.

Expanding counselling access, reducing stigma and encouraging open conversations are essential to prevent more lives from slipping away.

--IANS

sktr/pgh