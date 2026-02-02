Madhya Pradesh: MD drugs worth over Rs 1.5 crore seized, two held

Bhopal/Mandsaur, Feb 3 (IANS) In a significant crackdown on the illegal drug trade, the Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested two individuals and seized 1.5 kg of “MD drugs” (commonly known as MDMA or ecstasy) valued at more than “Rs 1.5 crore” in the international market.

Read More

The police have also recovered two motorbikes and poppy husk (locally known as Doda Chura). The operation, conducted by the City Kotwali police station in Mandsaur district, underscores the state’s ongoing aggressive campaign against narcotics, police officials said.

Superintendent of Police Mandsaur Vinod Kumar Meena, additional Superintendent of Police TS Singh Baghel, and city Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh Bhaskar took the action with a platoon of police personnel.

The team was led on the ground by Station House Officer Kotwali. According to officials, acting on a tip-off provided by a reliable informant that Gulsher Khan Pathan, a resident of Devalji village in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, was arriving in Mandsaur to supply MD drugs to a local contact named Nandkishore, also known as Nandu.

Acting promptly on this lead, the police team reached the indicated spot and intercepted both individuals. During the search, officers recovered one kilogram and five hundred grams of MD drugs from their possession, the police officials said.

The consignment carries an estimated street value exceeding one and a half crore rupees. In addition, police seized poppy husk worth around Rs 7000 and two motorcycles that were used to carry the contraband.

A case has been registered against Gulsher Khan Pathan and Nandkishore alias Nandu under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Kotwali police station in Mandsaur.

Both accused are now in custody, and further investigation is in progress to trace the origin of the seized drugs, identify any larger network and uncover possible interstate supply routes.

MD drugs, a synthetic stimulant, remain a serious threat, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas where they are often linked to party culture and youth addiction.

The seizure of such a large quantity is seen as an important blow to traffickers operating in the Malwa region, especially along the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border.

Senior officers have reaffirmed their resolve to maintain zero tolerance toward narcotics and have urged citizens to pass on any credible information about drug activities through official channels while assuring complete confidentiality.

--IANS

sktr/uk