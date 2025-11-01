Madhya Pradesh infusing new pace of progress in every sector: PM Modi on state’s foundation day

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of the state’s Foundation Day, lauding its rich heritage and rapid progress.

In a heartfelt message posted on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the state’s cultural legacy and its growing contribution to the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).

Prime Minister Modi posted on X, “Heartfelt greetings to all my family members in Madhya Pradesh, the state that cherishes its glorious history and cultural heritage, on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day. Our province, nestled in the heart of the country, is today infusing a new pace of progress in every sector by prioritizing the aspirations of every individual. I am confident that the talented and hardworking people of this land will play an invaluable role in the fulfillment of the resolve for a Viksit Bharat” (Loosely translated from Hindi).

Joining the Prime Minister in extending greetings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the state’s continuous journey toward prosperity and welfare. He posted on X, “Heartfelt greetings to the residents of Madhya Pradesh, the land of cultural heritage, on the state's Foundation Day."

"This state, encompassing natural beauty, cultural heritage, and a rich history, is continuously progressing today towards public welfare, cleanliness, and prosperity. I pray to God for the continuous progress of the state's residents,” he added.

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda also conveyed his wishes, describing Madhya Pradesh as the “heart of India” and a land of spiritual significance.

He wrote, “On the Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh, the land of cultural centers, spiritual heritage, and natural beauty, the heart of India, the sacred land of Baba Mahakal and Narmada Maiya, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all the residents of the state. May Madhya Pradesh continue to advance ceaselessly, establishing new milestones of development with its unique culture and glorious heritage—this is my wish.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, marking the 70th Foundation Day of the state, emphasised unity and collective effort in building a self-reliant and prosperous Madhya Pradesh.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the 70th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh. This 70-year journey of Madhya Pradesh has been a delightful voyage of dedication, resolve, and continuous development. This day reminds us of the hard work of our ancestors, their determination, the development through public participation, and the faith and loyalty of them and all of us towards democratic values," he posted on X.

Let us all unite and play an active role in building a 'Developed, Self-Reliant, and Strong Madhya Pradesh.' This is the right opportunity to make our soil, our motherland, our state the foremost and leading in every field through collective participation,” the post added.

Madhya Pradesh, formed on November 1, 1956, marks its 70th Foundation Day this year, celebrating seven decades of cultural richness, progress, and development at the heart of India.

--IANS

rs/