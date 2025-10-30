Madhya Pradesh entering new era of growth, says Dy CM Jagdish Devda

Bhopal, Oct 30 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda on Thursday said Madhya Pradesh has witnessed all-round development under the BJP government and is now moving towards becoming a fully developed state by 2047.

Devda, a veteran BJP leader, made the remarks in an article written ahead of the 70th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh, to be observed on November 1.

Madhya Pradesh was formed as a state on November 1, 1956, and, coincidentally, was divided on the same date in 2000 when Chhattisgarh was carved out as a separate state.

"My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all citizens of the state on this momentous occasion. It is a time to take pride in Madhya Pradesh’s achievements and honour all those who contributed to its making,” Devda wrote.

The Minister said that backed by youthful energy and abundant natural resources, Madhya Pradesh is poised for rapid economic growth. “The state’s fertile land, rich water resources, and reliable power supply form a strong foundation for development,” he stated.

He added that the government aims to double the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 2029. Improvements in rural infrastructure and a steady inflow of industrial investment, he said, have made Madhya Pradesh an increasingly attractive destination for business.

With an industrial land bank of over 1.2 lakh acres, the state is developing more than 112 industrial areas and has identified 14 greenfield sites. Proactive and investor-friendly policies, Devda said, have made it easier to do business in Madhya Pradesh.

“Today, we can say with firm confidence that Madhya Pradesh has undergone a complete transformation and is poised to scale even greater heights. During this ‘Amrit Kaal’ of India’s progress, Madhya Pradesh too has set ambitious goals,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted the state’s natural and cultural richness. “Our fertile soil, forests, and water bodies are complemented by a proud cultural heritage,” he wrote.

Concluding his article, Devda said: "Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Madhya Pradesh is ready to soar to new heights of progress. With the cooperation of its citizens, the state will achieve its developmental goals.”

