Madhya Pradesh Congress begins 'talent hunt' for spokesperson selection

Bhopal, Feb 16 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday launched a "talent hunt" programme for the selection of spokespersons to represent the party’s views and ideology at the district, division, state, and national levels.

Read More

A formal announcement was made by state Congress chief Jitu Patwari during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Bhopal, stating that in the changing political landscape, the party needs ideologically committed and research-oriented colleagues who can effectively convey the Congress ideology to the public.

Patwari shared that based on the applications received, interviews will be conducted at the division level. In these interviews, the AICC-designated coordinator, members of the talent hunt committee, senior Congress leaders, and the respective district president will jointly evaluate the participants.

“Congress is not just a political party, but a movement of ideas. This talent hunt program is the beginning of that change -- where opportunity will be found through merit, not through recommendation,” he added.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar, who also joined the Patwari during the press conference, stated that the initiative is an important step towards ideological strength and a fact-based opposition in state politics.

“Congress is providing a platform to young people who read, research, and speak for the people with facts. This program will strengthen democratic values and ensure a fact-based review of the government's claims,” Singhar added.

State Congress media in-charge and former minister Mukesh Nayak later told IANS that the talent hunt process will be a limited and merit-based selection process. He shared that application forms are being released starting from Monday onward and the deadline for applications is February 28.

“Only 20 state spokespersons will be selected, along with several media panelists, two authorized spokespersons each at the division and district levels, two panelists at the national level, and one dedicated English media panelist,” he stated.

--IANS

pd/pgh