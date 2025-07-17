Madhya Pradesh CM visits Royal Palace of Madrid

Bhopal, July 17 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Royal Palace of Madrid on the second day of his tour to Spain on Thursday.

He explored the historical significance of the palace, its architectural grandeur and the collection of rare European artifacts, weapons and royal relics during his visit.

The Chief Minister said that such heritage monuments not only offer a glimpse into a glorious past, but also highlight the dignity of international relations and the importance of cultural exchange.

Chief Minister Yadav remarked that the palace is not just an architectural marvel, but a living testimony to the mutual respect, dialogue and also a powerful symbol of decades-old cooperation between Spain and India.

CM Mohan Yadav has said that the Royal Palace of Madrid is not only one of the largest and most magnificent royal palaces in Europe, but also a powerful symbol of the decades-old strategic ties between India and Spain.

He recalled that former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was accorded a ceremonial welcome at this very Royal Palace during his visit to Spain in 2006.

Chief Minister Yadav, who is on a business tour in Spain, stated that continuous efforts are being made to attract investments across various sectors in Madhya Pradesh.

In this context, the visit to Spain will prove to be a milestone, he said.

In an official statement issued by his office, the Chief Minister also informed that discussions with Spanish entrepreneurs regarding investment opportunities in areas such as food processing and textiles, along with visits to various industrial units, were underway.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister held a meeting with global leaders in the textile and fashion industry to promote investment in the state, government officials said.

During a meeting at the headquarters of Inditex in Galicia, Chief Minister Yadav presented Madhya Pradesh as a "green, cost-competitive, and traceable production hub".

He affirmed that the Madhya Pradesh government is fully committed to forging global partnerships in the textile sector. He also noted that a textile mega park is being established in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

The proposed project is being developed under the Indian government's 'PM Mitra' scheme. He proposed the establishment of a garment unit by Inditex within the park in Madhya Pradesh.

