Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to engage with industry leaders in Jaipur outreach

Bhopal, March 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold discussions with leading industry representatives during an interactive session to be organised at ITC Rajputana in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Saturday.

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During the session, the state’s policy clarity, administrative responsiveness, and investment-friendly approach will be presented to major industrial groups from across the country.

The session will include a comprehensive presentation on Madhya Pradesh’s industrial policy, sector-wise incentives, availability of developed industrial areas, infrastructure expansion, logistics network, skill development ecosystem, and fast-track approval systems.

During the interaction, Chief Minister Yadav will outline the state government’s priorities and highlight how Madhya Pradesh is ensuring a stable policy environment, transparent processes, and time-bound decision-making for investors.

The Chief Minister will also present the state’s commitment to linking investment with employment generation, skill enhancement, and industrial expansion, according to a government statement issued on Friday.

CM Yadav’s keynote address will focus on the state’s industrial direction and long-term development vision. He will also hold one-on-one meetings with selected industrialists to discuss proposed projects in detail.

The government said the investment dialogue in Jaipur is expected to be a significant and forward-looking initiative connecting Madhya Pradesh’s industrial growth and investment potential with the national industrial community.

Earlier, a similar interactive session focused on the textile sector was held in Bhilwara.

This is the second such event organised by the Madhya Pradesh government in Rajasthan.

According to the Industries Department, the purpose of the event is to inform industrialists and investors in Jaipur and across Rajasthan about business opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and encourage them to invest in the state.

Principal Secretary of the Industries Department Raghvendra Singh and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) Chandramauli Shukla will accompany Yadav to the event.

--IANS

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