Madani’s remarks a threat to nation and justice system: VHP’s Vinod Bansal

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) National Spokesperson of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Vinod Bansal, has slammed the statements made by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS, Vinod Bansal said that Maulana Madani’s remarks pose a serious challenge to India’s nationhood, religion, culture, judicial system, and administrative structure. He alleged that people who make such statements “pierce the very plate they eat from.”

According to Bansal, leaders like Madani incite Muslim youth and extremists in the name of jihad, which is a threat to the country’s unity and security.

Bansal said that Maulana Madani is an influential leader of the Muslim community, and if he invokes “jihad against oppression” to mobilise the youth, it effectively means he is indirectly supporting terrorists.

He added that Madani should clearly state whether he supports terrorists, as his statements point in that direction. Referring to the terrorist Dr Umar, who carried out blasts in Delhi, Bansal asked, “Was he also, according to Madani, a victim of oppression?”

He further said that Indian soldiers posted at the borders sacrifice their lives while chanting Vande Mataram, and insulting such heroes is unacceptable under any circumstances.

He demanded strict action from the administration against Maulana Madani’s statements.

Bansal also appealed to the Muslim community to distance itself from radical leadership, saying such leaders mislead youth with promises of jannat, jihad, and “72 houris,” pushing them toward violence and bringing disrepute not only to the nation but to the entire community.

Bansal also objected to Maulana Madani’s remark that people who chant Vande Mataram are symbols of a “dead community.” He said this is an insult to patriotism and should not be taken lightly.

In addition, Bansal slammed the comments made by TMC MLA Humayun Kabir regarding mosque construction in West Bengal. He said that historically, Babur’s son was named Humayun, but today’s Humayun does not have Babur as his father.

“Either he should say that Babur is his father, or he should admit that he has adopted Babur and wants to build a mosque on that basis,” Bansal said.

