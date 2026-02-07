Luxury car mounts divider, hits traffic signal in Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara, Feb 7 (IANS) A high-speed crash involving a luxury car caused extensive damage to public property in Vadodara's Raopura area, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the vehicle, travelling from Jubilee Baug towards Raopura, reportedly mounted the central divider and struck a traffic signal pole on Friday night.

Preliminary information suggests the driver lost control of the car. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the front portion of the vehicle badly damaged and one of its tyres detached. The airbags were deployed during the crash. Despite the intensity of the impact, no injuries were reported.

Eyewitnesses said traffic at the intersection was briefly disrupted as locals gathered at the spot and attempted to assist.

Shailesh Mistry, a priest at a nearby temple, said the accident appeared to be the result of reckless driving and suggested that the vehicle may have been involved in a race.

"The consequences could have been far more serious had the incident occurred during peak traffic hours," he said.

The traffic signal pole was uprooted in the collision, causing additional damage. Before the police arrived at the scene, the driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled. Raopura Police reached the location soon after and registered a case of negligent driving.

A separate complaint has also been filed in connection with the damage to public property.

Police officials said efforts are underway to identify the driver and the current owner of the vehicle.

According to records, the car was sold more than a year ago.

Officials are also examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area and collecting other evidence to trace the person driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police are also probing whether factors such as overspeeding, intoxication or mechanical failure played a role in the incident.

Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

mys/svn