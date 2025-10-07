LS Speaker seeks urgent report from Bengal govt over attack on BJP MP: Kiren Rijiju

Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has sought an urgent report from the West Bengal government on the brutal attack on BJP's Lok Sabha member Khagen Murmu.

This was informed by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju while speaking to reporters at Siliguri in North Bengal on Tuesday.

"The attack on the MP and MLA reflects the environment that Trinamool Congress has built here. This is unfortunate. The Lok Sabha Speaker has served a notice, and the West Bengal government will present a report. What action needs to be taken can be spoken about only after getting the details," Union Minister Rijiju said.

The Union Minister reached North Bengal earlier in the day to take stock of the damage caused by heavy rain and landslides. He will also visit several landslide-affected places in the Darjeeling hills.

"It is not just a matter of MPs and MLAs; the safety of every citizen must be ensured. India has laws. If someone takes that law into their own hands and attacks someone, acts like a bully, then action must be taken," he said.

The Union Minister on Monday slammed the Trinamool Congress for unleashing a jungle raj in Bengal. "The brutal attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a respected tribal leader and two-time MP from North Malda is barbaric. He was on his way to Nagrakata for relief efforts after devastating rains, floods and landslides. I'm reaching North West Bengal to take stock of the devastating damage caused by the heavy rains," he had said in a X post.

BJP Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were brutally attacked by miscreants while on their way to meet the North Bengal landslides-affected people and distribute relief materials.

While Ghosh sustained minor bruises, the two-time BJP MP sustained serious injuries to his face and head.

The incident took place in Nagrakata in the Jalpaiguri district of north Bengal.

The BJP MP was immediately rushed to a primary health centre for treatment. At present, the BJP MP is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Siliguri in North Bengal. His condition is stable.

It is learnt that Murmu has fractured the bone below his left eye. He will have to undergo surgery. He is admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Siliguri. However, it has not yet been decided whether the surgery will be done here or he will be taken to AIIMS in Delhi. Since the bone below his eye is fractured, the doctors are trying to find out whether the eyeball or the surrounding area is damaged. West Bengal Governor C.V. Anand Bose has already visited the injured MP at the hospital.

The BJP on Monday night filed a complaint against eight people at Nagrakata Police Station in Jalpaiguri district and staged a protest outside the police station demanding action against the accused. However, no one has been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

--IANS

sch/dpb