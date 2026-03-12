LPG supply: Bihar govt orders strict vigilance against black marketing

​Patna, March 12 (IANS) The Bihar government has directed all districts to maintain strict vigilance and monitoring to prevent the black marketing and illegal storage of domestic LPG cylinders.​

On Thursday, Development Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh chaired a high-level review meeting with district officials and Superintendents of Police from across the state to review the situation amid concerns related to the current global energy environment.​

Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Inspectors General also attended the meeting.​

Several senior officials participated in the review meeting, including Vinay Kumar, Director General of Police, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Anil Kumar, Director, Information and Public Relations Department, Upendra Kumar, Special Secretary, Food and Consumer Protection Department, and representatives from major petroleum companies joined the meeting.​

During the meeting, the Development Commissioner instructed all district administrations and police officials to strictly prevent black marketing, illegal storage, and unauthorised sale of domestic LPG cylinders.​

Additional Chief Secretary Home Arvind Kumar Chaudhary directed officials to conduct special monitoring drives in all districts and ensure regular inspections of LPG agencies, warehouses, and distribution systems.​

He warned that immediate legal action should be taken against individuals or agencies involved in irregularities, and officials must ensure that domestic LPG cylinders are not used for commercial purposes.​

Director General of Police Vinay Kumar instructed Superintendents of Police across the state to closely monitor social media and take prompt action against those spreading rumours or engaging in black market activities.​

The review meeting also directed that control rooms be established in all districts to address public complaints related to LPG supply.​

District administrations and police have been asked to coordinate closely and ensure that consumers do not face inconvenience.​

Officials were instructed to resolve complaints regarding domestic gas cylinder distribution promptly to maintain an uninterrupted supply.​

Anoop Kumar Samantrai, Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation and State Head for Bihar and Jharkhand, clarified that adequate LPG cylinders are available in the state and the supply system remains normal.​

He urged consumers not to panic or stockpile cylinders unnecessarily.​

He also informed that OTP verification for deliveries has been temporarily suspended due to a technical issue with Indian Oil’s system.​

Representatives of petroleum companies further assured that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or PNG gas supply in the state.​

Development Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh said the state government is fully vigilant in protecting the interests of consumers and will continue to take necessary steps to ensure smooth supply and fair distribution of LPG cylinders across Bihar.​

--IANS

ajk/dan